Jung Jinyoung, TWICE’s Dahyun bring first love to life in You Are the Apple of My Eye new poster and teaser

The highly anticipated Korean adaptation of the beloved Taiwanese coming-of-age romance film You Are the Apple of My Eye has released a beautiful new poster and teaser, heightening excitement among fans. Starring actor Jung Jinyoung and TWICE’s Dahyun, the film is going to bring a fresh perspective to the timeless story of first love.

Adapted from the 2011 Taiwanese classic, You Are the Apple of My Eye follows the heartwarming yet bittersweet tale of Jin Woo, played by Jung Jinyoung, an 18-year-old high school student who experiences the exhilarating, nerve-wracking journey of falling in love for the first time. His heart belongs to Seon Ah, portrayed by Dahyun, a bright and composed young woman who captures his attention with her effortless charm and radiance. As Jin Woo struggles to confess his feelings, the story unfolds through cherished memories, emotional highs and lows, and the universal longing of young love.

The newly dropped poster perfectly shows the essence of youthful romance, portraying Seon Ah’s heartwarming smile, which radiates an aura of nostalgia. With the vast blue sea serving as a breathtaking backdrop, the image evokes emotions of love, warmth, and unforgettable moments shared between two souls. Jin Woo’s gaze toward Seon Ah reflects his deep admiration.

Accompanying the poster, the newly released teaser provides a glimpse into the evolving relationship between Jin Woo and Seon Ah. The clip begins with a subtle distance between the two characters, gradually drawing viewers into their growing connection. The teaser is accompanied by the caption, “This is how you and I and we met”, suggesting a journey filled with emotional discoveries and tender moments.

As one of the most beloved romance films in Taiwanese cinema, You Are the Apple of My Eye has remained a fan favorite for over a decade. The Korean adaptation is expected to bring a unique flavor to the story while retaining the essence of youthful love and nostalgia that made the original film so impactful.

With the film set to hit theaters on February 21, excitement continues to build as fans eagerly count down the days until they can experience this heartfelt love story on the big screen. Social media has been buzzing with positive reactions to the poster and teaser, with many expressing their anticipation for Dahyun’s acting debut and the chemistry between the two leads.