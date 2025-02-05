Jung Jinyoung's feelings for TWICE's Dahyun reignite after reunion as adults in You Are The Apple Of My Eye; new stills out

High school buddies TWICE's Dahyun and Jung Jinyoung have a chance meeting after years in the coming-of-age movie You Are The Apple Of My Eye. On February 4, the drama makers unveiled several shots of the leads, giving a glimpse into their changed dynamics from adolescence to adulthood. Jung Jinyoung goes through a range of emotions as he stands face to face with his high school crush.

In the newly released stills, Jin Woo, played by Jung Jinyoung, is seen having a meal with Seon Ah (Dahyun) in a restaurant, after reconnecting, years after passing out of high school together. Seon Ah looks as neat and sophisticated as she was earlier and Jin Woo is seen being a lot more calmer and matured than earlier. The pics probe the reignition of his feelings for Seon Ah, as he is seen being there for her during her low times.

Jin Woo tries to shield Seon Ah from the snow with his hands when she breaks down due to some reason. That is his own, sweet way of making her feel better. In another shot, he is seen all bruised and battered, probably from a fight or an accident. However, he still approaches Seon Ah, with an intense look on his face. It seems like he has a lot to say to her but isn't sure how to.

The scene might be the one where he finally confesses his love for her, which he kept hidden in his heart for a long time. We also get a look into their student life in a series of shots from their school. Seon Ah is a model student, evident from her serious look with a notebook in hand. However, her life gets fun with the presence of Jin Woo.

As someone who concentrates on nothing but studies and likes to be on her own, she is seen smiling brightly and being comfortable around Jin Woo. There are also downsides to friendship with troublemakers like Jin Woo as she gets the punishment of standing outside the classroom with him due to some mischief he might have been upto. The dynamic tale of You Are The Apple Of My Eye is set to hit the theatres on February 21.