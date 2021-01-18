Jung Jiwoo aka BTS member J Hope's sister prepares to tie the knot; Shares gorgeous pre wedding shoot photos

Renowned South Korean fashionista Jung Jiwoo, who is also BTS member J-Hope's sister, previously revealed that she was preparing to tie the knot. She has now shared photos of her pre-wedding photoshoot.

Renowned South Korean influencer Jung Jiwoo, who is also BTS member J-Hope's sister, is preparing to be a bride! The Mejiwoo brand owner had previously revealed she would possibly be a Fall 2021 bride. However, little did her 6.7 million Instagram followers expected her to drop some breathtaking pre-wedding photos featuring her fiancé. Jiwoo shared a bunch of photos on the social media platform where she left fans weak on their knees in a gorgeous white gown while her soon-to-be husband sported a dapper tuxedo.

She began the series by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of a make-up artist adding final touches to the soon-to-be bride. She also gave a close look at the hairstyle she sported on her memorable day before she shared a series of photos flaunting her all-white ensemble. With each post, she explained about the elements featured in the frame. She shared a post featuring the flowers she used and described the venue before talking about the director framing the adorable moment.

She also shared a gallery of photos featuring her "Oppa" and gushed about trying his best to laugh naturally despite standing in an unfamiliar and awkward set-up. "Yesterday's wedding shoot became our memory of happiness and joy in the world because he led the atmosphere so that the tension did not fall. Thank you," she said, as per the translation of her Instagram post. Check out a few photos below:

Check out the couple's photos here and the pictures of the bride-to-be in her gorgeous white gown here.

The photos come weeks after Jiwoo took to her Instagram Stories in December where she tried on various wedding gowns before she finally chose the perfect one. She also shared a video on her YouTube channel of the same. Check it out here:

Back in September 2020, during an AMA on Instagram, Jiwoo confirmed the news of her wedding. The fashionista did not delve too much in the details of her beau turned fiancé, she did reveal that the couple met at an interesting place and it might seem unusual to many. Nevertheless, she was happy and she can see the changes via each other’s good energy.

