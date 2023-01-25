Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon enjoy life in tvN’s Crash Course in Romance special poster
tvN released the special poster for the new romance comedy drama Crash Course in Romance starring Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon.
tvN's weekend drama 'Crash Course in Romance' has unveiled a special poster where Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho's collaboration shines. On the morning of January 25th, Studio Dragon, the production company of 'Crash Course in Romance', released a poster that showed the new charm of the two.
Crash Course in Romance:
The drama depicts a bittersweet romance between a hot-blooded president of a national side dish store and a Korean math instructor who takes place on the battlefield of private education. The drama mixes the sweetness of romance as well as laughter, empathy, and mystery code.
In the special poster, Nam Haeng Seon (Jeon Do Yeon) and Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung Ho) stand out in a black couple look. From Haeng Seon wearing an apron, it is revealed that the food prepared on the poster is Haengseon's work. The tooth next to it is making a satisfied expression in front of the food of the destination, which is the only one that it can enjoy while eating.
About the poster:
On the other hand, the problem books piled up in front of the destination also attract attention. You can see the change in the destination, which was reborn as a hot-blooded college entrance exam for Hae Yi (Noh Yoon Seo). The production team said, "This poster expresses the line, fierceness, and intercourse between two people from different worlds at a glance.” The two, who have just begun to care about each other, suggest that Choi Chi Yeol will teach Haeng Seon separately, and that there is one condition for doing so. tvN's weekend drama 'Crash Course in Romance' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST).
The reaction:
'Crash Course in Romance' increased topicality nearly twice as much as the first week of broadcasting, soaring to 20.8% of the market share (the previous week's share was 12.7%). It was found that both the video and social media handles ranked first.
