Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon star in the first fun poster for Crash Course In Romance

tvN's new Saturday and Sunday drama Crash Course In Romance, which will be broadcast for the first time in January 2023, is a drama depicting the bittersweet romance between a hot-blooded president of a national side dish store and a Korean math instructor in a private education battleground. Director Yoo Je Won and writer Yang Hee Seung, who have been reunited after a long time since 'High School King' and 'Oh My Ghostess', have perfectly completed the production lineup of 'Believe In' and are receiving high expectations.

In particular, attention is focused on what kind of synergy the combination of director Yoo Je Won and writer Yang Hee Seung will create, as it has received full support from viewers whenever it shows a romance based on warm emotions. In addition, the casting of Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho also plays a decisive role in raising expectations. Attention is focused on the romance chemistry that the two actors, who have aroused high interest from the moment the news of casting was announced, will be presented through this work.

About the characters:

Jeon Do Yeon, who plays Nam Haeng Seon, a former national handball player and current president of the national side dish store, and Jung Kyung Ho, who plays Choi Chi Yeol, Korea's best math instructor, will charm viewers with a heart-warming romance. The teaser poster released in the midst of this ignites expectations for their romance. The sum of the visuals of the two people in the poster not only raises expectations for an unusual romantic chemistry, but also conveys the bright and warm atmosphere intact and catches the eye at once.

About the poster:

First, Jeon Do Yeon walks briskly with a large shopping bag full of vegetables slung over one shoulder like a shopper bag. Behind it, the outer wall of the street is covered with advertising posters of Jung Kyung Ho, who has transformed into a math instructor, with the promotional phrase 'hit rate 100%'. Jung Kyung Ho, the most popular star lecturer, was captured as if it were a coincidence or fate in the familiar daily life of Jeon Do Yeon, the owner of a side dish shop. Indeed, it makes me more curious about how the relationship between the two will be drawn in the drama.