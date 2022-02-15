Jung Kyung Ho and Kim Dae Myung’s new selfies hint at a possible new season of ‘Hospital Playlist’

On February 14, Jung Kyung Ho unveiled new photos on Instagram with hashtags like ‘Hospital Playlist’, ‘MidoFalasol’ and ‘Gomting’. Dressed in scrubs and holding coffee, the fans think they are hinting at the new season of the loved medical drama. Judging by the new hairstyles, it was definitely a new shoot.

In the photo, with Jeon Mi Do as the center, Yoo Yeon Seok and Kim Dae Myung are on the left, and Jo Jung Seok and Jung Kyung Ho are standing on the right. They created a friendly atmosphere as they chatted freely while holding coffee in one hand. Kim Dae Myung also posted a photo taken on the same day on his personal Instagram account. He added the hashtags as well. In addition, the image of five people with their palms outstretched towards the camera as if taking a selfie added warmth.

'Hospital Playlist' is a drama about the chemistry between people who are born and end their lives in a hospital called a microcosm of life, and people who live special days like ordinary people and their 20-year-old friends just by looking at their eyes. It aired in popularity until season 2 last September. In particular, the drama was known as one of the most medical series, and both seasons ended with an audience rating of 10%, forming a strong mania. Therefore, expectations for season 3 were high. However, earlier, the production team informed the actors that they could begin with other projects instead of waiting for season 3, leaving a regret that season 3 might have been canceled. Among them, the scene where the actors of the ‘Hospital Playlist’ series gathered in one place was captured by releasing photos reminiscent of a poster shoot. Moreover, the actors are actively sharing and publicizing this, and the anticipation for Season 3 is rising.

What do you think of the pictures? Let us know in the comments below.