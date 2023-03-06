Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Do Yeon’s Crash Course in Romance finale ratings follow Crash Landing on You, Goblin

‘Crash Course in Romance’ ended its run on March 5 after a smashing 8 weeks of fun, drama, thrill and of course, romance. Led by Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon, the show promised love between people from two very different backgrounds and delivered a heartwarming story that had its fair share of shocking turn of events. Sky rocketing viewership ratings and a newfound interest in a fresh pairing, here’s what the finale looked like.

Crash Course in Romance Finale viewership

According to reports, the final episode of the show gathered an average nationwide rating of 17 per cent. ‘Crash Course in Romance’ was not only the most watched TV show for its timeslot but also managed to create a new personal record for itself. Moreover, it became the sixth highest rated TV shows of all time on tvN, only after ‘Crash Landing on You,’ ‘Reply 1988,’ ‘Goblin,’ ‘Mr. Sunshine,’ and ‘Mr. Queen’.

Crash Course in Romance Final Week Review

Shin Jae Ha as Ji Dong Hui was at the receiving end of a lot of bad mouthing for the absolutely shocking change in his character’s behaviour over time and the truth behind it all. His brilliantly believable acting made sure the viewers stayed hooked to the end. However, the character Ji Dong Hui was given a disappointing closure in the form of taking his own life. The annoyance on our end was short lived though, as the characters quickly moved on to more pressing matters and did not dwell on the past. The lead couple, Choi Chi Yeol and Nam Haeng Seon, received their happy ending and so did the characters of Lee Chae Min and Roh Yeon Seo, after long running courtship.

Seo Geon Hu played by Lee Min Jae received attention for his wholesome boy next door vibes making fans excited for his future roles. Meanwhile, the redemption arc for Bang Sua made all the more sense at the end. The characters of Yeonju and Jaewoo ended up as a couple faster than we thought and with not much protest from Nam Haeng Seon, which did seem strange but we decided to accept it with a pinch of salt.

Did you like the end of ‘Crash Course in Romance’? Let us know below.

