Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah and Cha Hak Yeon's Labourer Noh Moo Jin to start filming in September; broadcast expected in second half of 2025

Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah and Cha Hak Yeon would be leading the upcoming drama Laborer Noh Moo Jin. The series is expected to air in the second half of 2025.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 17, 2024  |  10:34 AM IST |  4K
Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, Cha Hak Yeon
Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, Cha Hak Yeon

Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah and Cha Hak Yeon starrer Labourer Noh Moo Jin will begin filming in September of this year according to recent reports. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this law drama. Jung Kyung Ho is known for his roles in Crash Course in Romance and Hospital Playlist. Sol In Ha has impressed in hit dramas like Business Proposal and Twinkling Watermelon. 

Labourer Noh Moo Jin featuring Jung Kyung Ho and Seol In Ah to air in 2025 

According to reports by a South Korean media outlet released on May 17, Labourer Noh Moo Jin will start filming in September 2024. Actors Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah and Cha Hak Yeon will be leading the upcoming drama. The series has been confirmed to be broadcast on MBC. It is expected to premiere in the second half of 2025. 



More about Labourer Noh Moo Jin 

Labourer Noh Moo Jin focuses on the conflicts and human relationships occurring at various work sites. It will revolve around the cases taken up by a law attorney. Jung Kyung Ho will appear as Noh Moo Jin. 

The drama has been written by Kim Bo Tong who has previously worked on successful dramas like D.P. and The King of the Desert. Im Soo Rye is directing the project. He has also created films like Little Forest and The Point Men. Labourer Noh Moo Jin will mark his first drama production. 

Jung Kyung Ho made his debut in 2004 with the drama Sweet 18. Since then he has appeared in popular dramas like Prison Playbook, the Hospital Playlist series, Life on Mars, Crash Course in Romance and more.

Seol In Ah debuted in 2017 with the drama Strong Woman Bong Soon. The actress has since made a name for herself with her roles in hits like Mr Queen, Business Proposal and Twinkling Watermelon. 

Latest Articles