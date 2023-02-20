Jung Kyung Ho, SNSD’s Sooyoung’s date watching Hospital Playlist’s Jeon Mido’s show has fans swooning

Jung Kyung Ho’s on-screen and off-screen love life is making the fans of the actor happy as they express their content over him finding romance with the right people in both places. Girls’ Generation member Choi Sooyoung and the ‘Prison Playbook’ actor have been dating for over 10 years now and everyone has been rooting on for their beautiful relationship. While the two are private about it, they also don’t hesitate to talk about it which the fans have come to appreciate. Jung Kyung Ho and Choi Sooyoung’s date

The star couple was seemingly spotted by fans on a date and it was a special one at that. Jung Kyung Ho and Choi Sooyoung reportedly went to a theatre play and it starred none other than the lovely Jeon Mido who has been a costar to Jung Kyung Ho in the famous medical friendship drama ‘Hospital Playlist’. According to fans who shared the happy news on social media along with photos of the two, the two watched the musical ‘Sweeney Todd’ at the theatre which stars Jeon Mido and Lee Kyuhyung where the ‘Thiry-Nine’ fame actor plays the role of Mrs. Lovett.

Fans noted how the two are tall and complimented their star visuals. At the same time, their matching outfits garnered even more love from them. Jung Kyung Ho and Choi Sooyoung’s love story As photos were shared of the two, the idol turned actress and SNSD member Sooyoung liked a post with her Jung Kyung Ho’s photos on Instagram. The caption spoke about their long running relationship and how many looked forward to their marriage announcement. While the two have not announced any plans so far, Jung Kyung Ho had previously said that they would get married when the time comes. With Song Joong Ki and Lee Seung Gi revealing their marriage plans in January and February respectively, fans are rooting for Jung Kyung Ho and Choi Sooyoung to bring in the next celebratory announcement in March. Marriage announcement or not, they will continue to be one of our most beloved Korean celebrity couples and we are excited for their journey!

Meanwhile, Jung Kyung Ho is currently ruling popularity rankings with his role in the ongoing romance K-drama ‘Crash Course in Romance’. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

