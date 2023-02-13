Jung Kyung Ho’s Crash Course In Romance, Red Balloon and Three Bold Siblings records highest drama ratings

Accordingly, the 10th episode of Crash Course In Romance recorded an average of 13.5% nationwide and the highest viewership rating of 15.3% at the moment. Compared to the national viewership rating of 4% for the first episode aired on January 14, this figure has more than tripled and is the drama's highest viewership rating.

In the 10th episode of 'Crash Course in Romance' (Screenplay Yang Hee Seung/Director Yu Je Won) aired on February 12th, Haeng Seon (Jeon Do Yeon) and Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung Ho), who became the protagonists of the scandal, chose a heartbreaking breakup while hiding their feelings for each other. On this day, the broadcast not only broke its own record in the metropolitan area, nationwide, and 2049 viewership ratings, but also took first place in viewership ratings in the same time zone across all channels, proving the explosive response of viewers toward the romance of the destination and fierceness.

The romance between actors Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho in 'Crash Course in Romance' is leading the upward trend. The realistic and harmless romance that the play deals with went viral. It is gaining popularity by breaking its own record every week.

Agency, Red Balloon, Three Bold Siblings:

According to Nielsen Korea, an audience rating research company, the 12th episode of JTBC's Saturday and Sunday drama 'Agency', which aired on February 12, recorded 12.658% viewership ratings based on households subscribing to paid broadcasting nationwide. This is a figure that exceeds the previous highest viewer rating of 11.959% recorded in the last 8 episodes.

Meanwhile, episode 41 of KBS 2TV's weekend drama 'Three Bold Siblings' broke its own record with 26.8%. It is said that the development of the orphan (Lee Bo Young) overcoming a crisis and facing another crisis in the play adds to the sense of immersion and episode 16 of TV Chosun's weekend drama 'Red Balloon' also recorded 7.032% and 9.478%, respectively, recording its own highest ratings. Provocative subjects, such as the affair between a best friend and her husband, seem to have attracted interest. 'Red Balloon' is also rewriting its own record every week.

