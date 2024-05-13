Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon say 'realistic' and 'unimaginably fun' scenes await The Midnight Romance in Hagwon viewers; watch ep 1-2 behind shots

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon finally premiered to top viewership ratings on May 11, 2024. The romance K-drama stars Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon in the lead roles.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon finally revealed its first behind-the-scenes video where we catch Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon priding themselves over the drama and showing gratitude for getting the chance to work on such a drama.

Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon talk about their characters and shooting experience

In behind the scenes video of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, we first meet Jung Ryeo Won as she introduces herself and her character Seo Hye Jin. She describes Seo Hye Jin as a cool-headed and workaholic ace instructor at Daechi Chase Academy.

In the video, Jung Ryeo Won points out how hard it is to find such a good atmosphere filled with the good energy of great people and an exemplary project all at once. The actress also marks her gratitude for getting the chance to work with director Ahn Pan Seok whom she admires a lot.

Meanwhile, Wi Ha Joon who plays Lee Joon Ho introduces his character as a man who is confident in himself, who resigns his high-paying job at a big company to pursue Seo Hye Jin, his first love. Wi Ha Joon also promises the fans that their chemistry in the romance drama will grow as they learn from each other. The actor also says what an honor it is to be working with the director after 5 years.

Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon's chemistry is beautiful even behind the cameras in the video as they can't help but laugh whenever they are together.

Watch the behind the scenes video of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon here:

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won leave viewers with the promise of a beautiful and moralistic story

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won further leave the audiences with a heartfelt promise that realistic and unimaginable fun awaits viewers in the upcoming episodes of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. They add that Seo Hye Jin and Lee Joon Ho’s story is beautiful and has a moral.

They add that whatever the viewers expect the result will be more grand and ends the message by asking for love and support from the fans.

