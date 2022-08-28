Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook starrer ‘Alchemy of Souls’ maintains high ratings ahead of Part 1 finale

On August 27, tvN’s ‘Alchemy of Souls’ aired its penultimate episode of Part 1 of the series. With its nineteenth episode, the Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook starrer has recorded an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent. Meanwhile, in the metropolitan area, the show recorded an average rating of 8.1 percent.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ is set to air the finale of the series’ Part 1 on August 28, following which, it is scheduled to return with Part 2 in December. Reportedly the cast has begun filming for the second part of the series, and the same is expected to end in the fall. Recently, the fantasy romance drama also set a new personal all-time high record, as it hit an average nationwide viewership rating of 9.3 percent with its episode aired on August 21.

Jung So Min stars in the show as Naksu/Mudeok, while Lee Jae Wook takes on the role of Jang Wook, Hwang Minhyun stars as Seo Yool, OH MY GIRL’s Arin as Jin Choyeon and Yoo In Soo as Park Dang Gu, in this story set in a fictional land.

Meanwhile, MBC’s ‘Big Mouth’ is successfully continuing its streak of recording double-digit average viewership ratings. Starring Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, ‘Big Mouth’ garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 10 percent with its latest episode, aired on August 27.

The drama premiered on July 29, and has been maintaining double-digit average nationwide viewership ratings since its August 13 broadcast (episode six). Further, ‘Big Mouth’ recently broke its previous viewership record with its 9th episode (aired on August 26), by garnering a rating of 11.5 percent average nationwide viewership.

