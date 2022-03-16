Jung So Min’s best lead roles feat Playful Kiss, Because This Is My First Life & more

Kim Yoon Ji, more popularly known by her stage name Jung So Min, is a South Korean actor. Born on March 16, 1989, she entered the world of acting with a side role in ‘Bad Guy’ that soon prompted her to land lead roles. She has continued to wow the audiences with her dazzling smile, skill to overtake every role with mastered ease and a fantastic dialogue delivery, that have

Playful Kiss:

Jung So Min's breakout role with Kim Hyun Joong in this iconic drama has become a go-to for fans that like school based romance shows. She took on the role of Oh Ha Ni very efficiently and fans loved the sincerity in her character portrayal.

My Father Is Strange:

A hardworking office goer in the form of Byun Mi Yeong had everyone loving the family drama that brought giggles and tears alike. It received a lot of support, making it receive an extension of 2 episodes. Her chemistry with Lee Joon was undeniable and adorable.

Because This Is My First Life:

Turning a stubborn Lee Min Ki into a loving man in this drama that turned out to be a healing tale of two very different people, her role as Yoon Ji Ho gained her favor from the fans. A personal favourite, this drama beholds the simplicities of life in high regard, very well carried by the actor herself.

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes:

A heartbreaking story that highlights the relationship between siblings and ill-fated people, it houses one of the best portrayals by Jung So Min as Yoo Jin Kang. Seo In Guk took up the other end of the rope in this drama that displayed another side of the actor to her fans.

