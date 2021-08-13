Jung So Min talks about ‘Monthly Magazine Home’, working with Kim Ji Suk and more

Jung So Min revealed her feelings about ‘Monthly Magazine Home’ coming to an end, her similarities with the character ‘Na Young Won’ and working with Kim Ji Suk for the second time in a recent interview with ‘Sports Chosun’. The JTBC drama aired from June 16 to August 5 and had a total of 16 episodes.

The actress revealed that the shooting of ‘Monthly Magazine Home’ had the longest filming period amongst all the dramas she has done so far and now that it is over, she felt nostalgic about all the time spent on the shooting location.

Jung So Min expressed her views on working together with Kim Ji Suk for a second time after eight years by complimenting the actor for his reliable nature. According to her, Kim Ji Suk takes care of others before himself and is a lot more mature than her.

Since ‘Na Young Won’, the role played by Jung So Min was that of a company worker, most of the shooting was done in an office, because of which, the actress felt like a company worker with incredibly supportive colleagues. The thirty-two-year-old artist revealed similarities between herself and her character in the series ‘Monthly Magazine Home’ as both of them work hard at the jobs they have and have been in the same career for over ten years. However, the humble actress did not hesitate to say that she isn’t as kind as ‘Na Young Won’.

As for her future plans, Jung So Min revealed that she will be appearing in the tvN drama ‘Hwan Hon’ next and that she wants to try to experiment with new things and grow step by step.

