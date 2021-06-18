  1. Home
Jung So Min starrer Monthly Magazine Home premieres to solid start & My Roommate is a Gumiho's ratings dip

JTBC’s new drama Monthly Magazine Home has entered the Wednesday-Thursday rating fray! Read on to find out.
June 18, 2021
The official poster of Monthly Magazine Home The official poster for Monthly Magazine Home (Pic credit - JTBC)
It is a good kind of stress to have when your K-drama watchlist is bigger than the dramas you are currently watching because it proves that actors and showrunners are committed to providing the audiences with high-quality, top-notch content! We are back with our weekly ratings update to give you a lowdown on how your favourite shows are doing and the new competitors in the rating arena!

tvN's Hospital Playlist 2 opened to a thunderous response from audiences across the world. The first episode of Season 2 opened to a city-wide viewership rating of 11.7% and peaked at 14.9%. These incredible ratings make the medical drama break the record for the highest-rated first episode in the history of tvN shows! We have a brand-new romance drama, Monthly Magazine Home in the rating fray. Monthly Magazine Home is headlined by the talented Jung So Min as Na Young Won, a woman who believes houses are for 'living,' and Kim Ji Suk plays Yoo Ja Sung, a man who believes houses are for “buying.” The bickering duo, who can’t seem to see eye-to-eye on anything, initially get off on the wrong foot before they eventually start to see each other in a different light.

According to Nielsen Korea, the June 16 premiere of Monthly Magazine Home scored an average nationwide rating of 3.2 percent. The drama has certainly premiered to a solid start and if this continues it will soar to greater heights. Meanwhile, tvN’s My Roommate Is a Gumiho scored an average nationwide rating of 3.2 percent for its latest episode. While the figure marked a slight drop from its previous episode last week. However, it still remained the number one drama in its demographic across all cable channels.

Credits :JTBC Drama,Nielsen Korea

