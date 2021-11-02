Jung In Sun has a bizarre first encounter with Lee Jun Young in new stills for 'Let Me Be Your Knight'

by Anwaya Mane   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 09:23 PM IST  |  16.7K
   
The official poster for 'Let Me Be Your Knight'
The official poster for 'Let Me Be Your Knight' (Pic credit - SBS Drama)
Advertisement

An unusual romance between a K-pop idol and a pretend doctor? Bring it on! Jung In Sun and Lee Jun Young starrer 'Let Me Be Your Knight' promises to be an exciting romance drama about a popular idol band named LUNA and a woman pretending to be a doctor who unexpectedly winds up living at their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member.

U-KISS’ Lee Jun Young will star as LUNA’s leader, vocalist, and producer Yoon Tae In. While, Jung In Sun will star as travel guide-turned-fraudulent physician In Yoon Joo, who ends up moving in with them under false pretenses.

The newly released stills capture the bizarre yet comedic first meeting between Yoon Tae In and In Yoon Joo. Yoon Tae In is wearing a hospital gown while hugging his guitar and lying down on a bench, which makes In Yoon Joo approach him with a concerned look on her face. Since the teasers have already revealed that they’ll eventually end up living together, viewers are excited to learn how this will actually happen.

Yoon Tae In looks serious and committed to his work, barely smiling, while In Yoon Joo shows off her bright and effervescent personality. Viewers are curious to see Yoon Tae In and In Yoon Joo’s chemistry together. Since Yoon Tae In and In Yoon Joo appear to have nothing in common, viewers are curious to find out how the two will be connected in the upcoming drama. 'Let Me Be Your Knight' premieres on November 7 at 11:05 pm KST (7:35 pm IST).

You can check out the stills below:

On the other hand, it is reported that Lee Jun Young is reportedly in discussions to sign an exclusive contract with 9ato Entertainment, home to actors Han So Hee, Lee Da In and Jung II Woo. However, 9ato Entertainment shares that contrary to media reports, there was no confirmation of an exclusive contract with Lee Jun Young! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SBS shares delightful posters of the upcoming idol romance drama 'Let Me Be Your Knight'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Let Me Be Your Knight airing?
Let Me Be Your Knight is premiering on November 7 at 11:05 pm KST (7:35 pm IST).
Advertisement

Credits: SBS Drama


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel

The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel

$13.99
(%)
 Buy Now
The Thursday Murder Club: The Record-breaking Sunday Times Number One Bestseller

The Thursday Murder Club: The Record-breaking Sunday Times Number One Bestseller

$15.53
(%)
 Buy Now
Peril

Peril

$18.00
$30.00 (40%)
 Buy Now
Week's Best Sellers

Week's Best Sellers

$0.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Best Sellers By Rick Nelson Original 1962 Imperial Records Lp 9218 Mono High Fidelity Vinyl Lp Record Ex

Best Sellers By Rick Nelson Original 1962 Imperial Records Lp 9218 Mono High Fid...

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Best Sellers

Best Sellers

$6.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Greenlights

Greenlights

$24.50
$28.00 (12%)
 Buy Now
Apples Never Fall

Apples Never Fall

$14.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Carhartt Mens K87 Workwear Short Sleeve T-shirt (regular And Big & Tall Sizes) Work Utility T Shirts, Heather Grey, Medium Us

Carhartt Mens K87 Workwear Short Sleeve T-shirt (regular And Big & Tall Size...

$16.99
(%)
 Buy Now
In Five Years: A Novel

In Five Years: A Novel

$12.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All