Jung In Sun has a bizarre first encounter with Lee Jun Young in new stills for 'Let Me Be Your Knight'

An unusual romance between a K-pop idol and a pretend doctor? Bring it on! Jung In Sun and Lee Jun Young starrer 'Let Me Be Your Knight' promises to be an exciting romance drama about a popular idol band named LUNA and a woman pretending to be a doctor who unexpectedly winds up living at their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member.

U-KISS’ Lee Jun Young will star as LUNA’s leader, vocalist, and producer Yoon Tae In. While, Jung In Sun will star as travel guide-turned-fraudulent physician In Yoon Joo, who ends up moving in with them under false pretenses.

The newly released stills capture the bizarre yet comedic first meeting between Yoon Tae In and In Yoon Joo. Yoon Tae In is wearing a hospital gown while hugging his guitar and lying down on a bench, which makes In Yoon Joo approach him with a concerned look on her face. Since the teasers have already revealed that they’ll eventually end up living together, viewers are excited to learn how this will actually happen.

Yoon Tae In looks serious and committed to his work, barely smiling, while In Yoon Joo shows off her bright and effervescent personality. Viewers are curious to see Yoon Tae In and In Yoon Joo’s chemistry together. Since Yoon Tae In and In Yoon Joo appear to have nothing in common, viewers are curious to find out how the two will be connected in the upcoming drama. 'Let Me Be Your Knight' premieres on November 7 at 11:05 pm KST (7:35 pm IST).

On the other hand, it is reported that Lee Jun Young is reportedly in discussions to sign an exclusive contract with 9ato Entertainment, home to actors Han So Hee, Lee Da In and Jung II Woo. However, 9ato Entertainment shares that contrary to media reports, there was no confirmation of an exclusive contract with Lee Jun Young! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

