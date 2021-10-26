Jung In Sun, Lee Jun Young & more showcase their fun personalities in new stills for 'Let Me Be Your Knight'

SBS' upcoming drama 'Let Me Be Your Knight' has revealed new stills ahead of its premiere! The much-awaited idol romance drama revolves around a popular idol band named LUNA and a woman pretending to be a doctor who unexpectedly winds up living at their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member.

U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young will star as LUNA’s leader, vocalist and producer Yoon Tae In; NU’EST’s JR will play bassist Lee Shin; AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun will play keyboardist Woo Ga On; former Wanna One member Yoon Ji Sung will play drummer Kim Yoo Chan, and Jang Dong Joo will play sub-vocal Seo Woo Yeon. Meanwhile, Jung In Sun will star as travel guide-turned-fraudulent physician In Yoon Joo, who ends up moving in with them under false pretenses.

On October 26, the drama shared a peek of the six characters. First off, In Yoon Joo, played by Jung In Sun draws attention with her bright and energetic attitude as she radiates positive energy. On the other hand, Yoo Tae In, essayed by Lee Jun Young plays the guitar with a sombre expression on his face. The two characters seem to have completely different personalities, so it will be intriguing to find out what happens when opposites attract.

Yoo Tae's bandmates show off their diverse personalities as well. Seo Woo Yeon exudes sentimental vibes in a cosy, old-school bookstore, and Lee Shin is resting his jaw on his palm and gazing at something with a gentle smile. It will be interesting to find out more about their backstories as well.

Kim Yoo Chan sits in front of the drums with a blank expression, and it’s as if his mind is a million miles away. Woo Ga On also seems lost in thought as he mindlessly gazes into a fishbowl. 'Let Me Be Your Knight' premieres on November 7 at 11:05 pm KST (7:35 pm IST) on SBS Drama.

You can check out the teasers below:

