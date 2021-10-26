Jung In Sun, Lee Jun Young & more showcase their fun personalities in new stills for 'Let Me Be Your Knight'

Published on Oct 26, 2021 05:00 PM IST  |  1.9K
   
The official poster for 'Let Me Be Your Knight'
The official poster for 'Let Me Be Your Knight' (Pic credit - SBS Drama)
Advertisement

SBS' upcoming drama 'Let Me Be Your Knight' has revealed new stills ahead of its premiere! The much-awaited idol romance drama revolves around a popular idol band named LUNA and a woman pretending to be a doctor who unexpectedly winds up living at their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member. 

U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young will star as LUNA’s leader, vocalist and producer Yoon Tae In; NU’EST’s JR will play bassist Lee Shin; AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun will play keyboardist Woo Ga On; former Wanna One member Yoon Ji Sung will play drummer Kim Yoo Chan, and Jang Dong Joo will play sub-vocal Seo Woo Yeon. Meanwhile, Jung In Sun will star as travel guide-turned-fraudulent physician In Yoon Joo, who ends up moving in with them under false pretenses.

On October 26, the drama shared a peek of the six characters. First off, In Yoon Joo, played by Jung In Sun draws attention with her bright and energetic attitude as she radiates positive energy. On the other hand, Yoo Tae In, essayed by Lee Jun Young plays the guitar with a sombre expression on his face. The two characters seem to have completely different personalities, so it will be intriguing to find out what happens when opposites attract.

Yoo Tae's bandmates show off their diverse personalities as well. Seo Woo Yeon exudes sentimental vibes in a cosy, old-school bookstore, and Lee Shin is resting his jaw on his palm and gazing at something with a gentle smile. It will be interesting to find out more about their backstories as well. 

Kim Yoo Chan sits in front of the drums with a blank expression, and it’s as if his mind is a million miles away. Woo Ga On also seems lost in thought as he mindlessly gazes into a fishbowl. 'Let Me Be Your Knight' premieres on November 7 at 11:05 pm KST (7:35 pm IST) on  SBS Drama. 

You can check out the teasers below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Lee Jun Young, JR, Jung In Sun & more look charismatic in new character posters for 'Let Me Be Your Knight'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Let Me Be Your Knight airing?
Let Me Be Your Knight is premiering on November 7 at 11:05 pm KST (7:35 pm IST).
Advertisement

Credits: SBS Drama


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Yellow Gold And Diamond Pendant For Women (sp...

₹10,647.00
₹17,645.00 (40%)
 Buy Now
Pixel Home Organic Cotton Flower Print Apron With Oven Mitt And Pot Holder (green)

Pixel Home Organic Cotton Flower Print Apron With Oven Mitt And Pot Holder (gree...

₹355.00
₹999.00 (64%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporary Filling Paste 25 G, Glass Ionomer Cement Luting

Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...

₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹729.00
₹1,195.00 (39%)
 Buy Now
Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(silver Dial & Silver Colored Strap)-224sdtg

Timewear Timewear Casual Day Date Watch Collection For Men Analogue Men's Watch(...

₹339.00
₹1,799.00 (81%)
 Buy Now
Ganesh Plastic Vegetable Chopper Cutter, Pool Green (725 Ml)

Ganesh Plastic Vegetable Chopper Cutter, Pool Green (725 Ml)

₹189.00
₹620.00 (70%)
 Buy Now
View All