Jung Sung Il of The Glory Fame reportedly cast as male lead for the upcoming thriller drama Guardians

Jung Sung Il, who was well-received for his role in 'The Glory', is considering appearing in a new drama. On April 13th, an official from KeyEast, the management company, told a South Korean media outlet, "Actor Jung Sung Il is positively considering appearing in the new drama 'Guardians'".

Guardians:

'Guardians' is known as a drama dealing with electronic supervisors and probation officers. Among them, Jung Sung Il was offered the role of probation officer Bok Tae Joo. Jung Sung Il recently appeared as Ha Do Young, the husband of Park Yeon Jin (played by Lim Ji Yeon) in the Netflix drama 'The Glory' and was greatly loved. Therefore, expectations are high that Jung SungIl will meet drama fans again with 'Guardians'.

The Glory:

The Netflix series 'The Glory' depicts the story of a woman, Moon Dong Eun (played by Song Hye Kyo), whose soul was broken by violence in her childhood, meticulously prepared for revenge and the people who fall into the vortex of it. Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Cha Joo Young, Kim Hieora, Kim Gun Woo, Yeom Hye Ran and Jung Sung Il performed passionately. Part 1 as well as Part 2 enjoyed sensational popularity all over the world. Jung Sung Il played the role of Ha Do Young, a wealthy man married to Park Yeon Jin (Lim Ji Yeon), who is at the center of a group of perpetrators, and was loved by viewers for her sexy yet charming performance.

Jung Sung Il:

Jung Sung Il said, “Because the script was interesting, he was confident that the work would be popular. However, I did not expect that the character I played would become a hot topic,” he said. “My 7-year-old son's kindergarten swimming teacher said, 'Please get your father's autograph.' He was proud of the thought that he could be something his son could be proud of.” Jung Sung Il learned to play Go for the drama. Baduk is Do Young's hobby and becomes a link with Dong Eun.

