Jung Sung Il praises The Glory co-star Song Hye Kyo's acting skills by saying THIS about the actress

Jung Sung Il is a well-known South Korean actor who has worked on a variety of TV dramas and films. He has already worked with several high-profile actors, but 'The Glory' represented his first collaboration with Song Hye Kyo.

What did Jung Sung Il say about Song Hye Kyo's acting?

Jung Sung Il recently expressed his surprise at Song Hye Kyo's acting abilities in their latest endeavor, Netflix series ‘The Glory’, in a recent interview. He stated, "She exceeded my expectations. Her portrayal of the character was so natural and realistic that it left a lasting impression on me. No doubt she has such a long successful career.”

Jung Sung Il revealed that Song Hye Kyo was really helpful to him when filming the series. The Korean actor noted that approaching the actress was simple. It is no wonder why she remains one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea and beyond.

Jung Sung Il also took advantage of the chance to admit that he admires his co-star, saying, "I told her that I lived for her acting in the legendary SBS drama 'That Winter, the Wind Blows."

Song Hye Kyo in The Glory

Song Hye Kyo's latest project is a Korean drama called ‘The Glory.’ She plays the lead role of Moon Dong Eun, a student who was bullied in high school and set out on a revenge mission after she grew up.

As one of the most talented and respected actors in South Korea, Song Hye Kyo has captivated audiences with her performances in various TV dramas and movies. She has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including the Grand Prize at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards.

With her latest project, Song Hye Kyo continues to showcase her range and versatility as an actor. Her portrayal of Moon Dong Eun has received widespread praise from fans and critics alike, with many noting her ability to convey complex emotions with ease.

Jung Sung Il recently appeared in ‘The Glory’ and played the role of Ha Do Young, the antagonist Park Yeon Jin's (Lim Ji Yeon) spouse. His character becomes interested in Moon Dong Eun, played by Song Hye Kyo, as the story continues. With this new project, Jung Il Sung pushes the boundaries of his craft and leaves audiences amazed.

