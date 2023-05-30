Jung Woo, Bae Hyun Sung, Lee Ki Woo and others gather for JTBC’s Miracle Brothers’ script reading session

'Miracle Brothers,' a new Wednesday-Thursday drama on JTBC, is about 'Yook Dong Jun' an aspiring writer who wants to be 'Yoon Dong Ju' but is actually only in debt, and 'Kang San,' an unknown boy who has special abilities. It is a time-traveling slice of life mystery drama that shows how miracles are made by looking for the truth. A large number of actors and actresses attended the script reading session in August 2022, including Kim Ji Woo, Jung Woo, Bae Hyun Sung, Park Yoo Rim, Oh Man Seok, Lee Ki Woo, Seo Jae Hee, Kang Mal Geum, Lee Seong Wook, Choi Gwang Il, Ahn Nae Sang, So Hee Jung, Lee Ji Hyun, Jo Bok Rae, and Choi Deok Moon.

Miracle Brothers:

To begin, Bae Hyun Sung's role as Kang San, a boy with special abilities, and Jung Woo's role as Yook Dong Ju, an aspiring writer who met as Miracle Brothers, completely rekindled the process of creating an unusual bromance. Jung Woo doubles the reality with her unique life acting, opening the show with Dong Ju's day-to-day life, in which she suffers from headaches because her mother does not know when she will be able to repay the debt. Bae Hyun Sung brought Dong Ju to life by switching between the mysterious atmosphere of an unknown identity and the image of a bright and pure boy. He will play the role of a strong mountain of a person who fell into the life of Dong Ju, who appeared to have nowhere else to fall back on.

The cast:

Park Yoo Rim, who will play Park Hyun Soo, a detective on a violent team who joins the brothers in finding the truth, created tension between them with a presence unlike any rookie. She will put her all into it, providing a solid foundation and powerful acting. The fact that a lot of acting actors from Korea joined the cast caught everyone's attention that day, to the point where even the actors in the cast were surprised and wondered how this casting could have happened. Goodness Man Seok will be Kai, the secretive man who holds the way into the secret and Lee Ki Woo will transform into Lee Myung Seok, the top man of a publishing organization. On June 28, the first episode will be released.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids achieves new record as upcoming album 5-STAR crosses 4.9 million stock pre-orders

Advertisement