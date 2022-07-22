Jung Woo, Park Hee Soon and more go through many obstacles in stills for Netflix’s ‘A Model Family’

The released still contains Dong Ha (Jung Woo), who impulsively stole the dead's money under the weight of the head of the household, and the worries of each of them who became entangled by his choice, and the decisive moments that go to the extreme the more they try to escape.

Dong Ha, who is driven to a corner after blowing his son's lifeline for surgery, accidentally finds a dead person and bundles of money in an abandoned car on a quiet country road, steals money and suffers from extreme anxiety. To make matters worse, he gets caught up in the troubles of the criminal gang that owns the bag of money and faces a paradoxical situation that increasingly puts the family he so desperately wanted to protect.

In 'A Model Family', not only the families of Dong Ha and Eun Ju (Yoon Jin Seo), who are married and related by blood, but also similar families connected by loyalty, responsibility, and loyalty such as Gwang Cheol (Park Hee Soon)'s criminal organization and Joo Hyeon (Park Ji Yeon)'s police. They run for their 'family', each with a different form, but eventually run towards an unknown path.

As director Kim Jin Woo explained, “In one event, the independent narratives of multiple characters become entangled in a village”, Dong Ha, Eun Ju, Gwang Cheol, and Joo Hyeon are in a crisis where the characters who are severely tangled because of the money of the dead are multiplying like a snowball. We wonder how they will get through this.

