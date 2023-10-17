Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been starrer romance drama Tell Me That You Love Me confirms November release

Tell Me That You Love Me is all set for its premiere in November. The romance drama is based on the 1995 Japanese drama of the same name and stars Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been. It was a major success as the drama won several awards including the awards for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more at Japan’s Television Drama Academy Awards.

Tell Me That You Love Me to premiere on November

There is hype around the upcoming romance drama Tell Me That You Love Me as the original Japanese series did extremely well and was well appreciated by the critics and the audience. In the South Korean rendition, actors Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been would be appearing together. The drama has been slated to be released this November.

Jung Woo Sung would be playing the role of Cha Jin Woo who has a hearing impairment. He is a calm and composed person even though life is sometimes hard on him. He uses the means of art to express himself. Shin Hyun Been would be playing Jung Mo Eun who is ambitious and gets what she wants and her mode of expression is words. The two fall in love with each other. The drama will expand on communication and how people with very different ways to interacting come together and try to comprehend each other.

More about Tell Me That You Love Me

The K-drama is highly anticipated as screenwriter Kim Min Jung and director Kim Yoon Jin have come together for this project. The writer is known for her projects like Love In The Moonlight and The Sound Of Magic while the director is known for Our Beloved Summer.

Actor Jung Woo Sung is known for his amazing roles in movies like Spring Of Seoul and Hunt and dramas like Padam Padam. Shin Hyun Bin has impressed viewers with her performance in the Hospital Playlist series, Reborn RIch and more.

