Jung Woo Sung confirms drama return after 10 years; Shin Hyun Been as female lead
‘Tell Me That You Love Me’ is a remake of a Japanese drama.
The Korean drama remake of the award winning Japanese show ‘Tell Me That You Love Me’ (literal translation) is currently in the works. STUDIO & NEW has reportedly acquired the rights to reimagine the drama and has reportedly cast Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been in the lead roles.
The original was released in 1995 and proved to be a critically praised program, receiving nods for its screenplay, acting, shooting and more at Japan’s TV award shows. In the remake, Jung Woo Sung is set to star as Cha Jin Woo. With a hearing impairment, he is known to enjoy his quiet and free time without worrying about the world’s prejudices about him. Shin Hyun Been will be taking on the female lead character of Jung Mo Eun. A woman with self-respect, she works towards fulfilling her dreams and seeks love.
‘Tell Me That You Love Me’ will also bring together popular romance drama creators, as ‘Our Beloved Summer’ director and ‘Love in the Moonlight’ screenwriter will join hands for this project. It is expected that the filming will begin by the end of this year while the premiere of the show is still under discussion.
This will mark Jung Woo Sung’s return to a K-drama after 10 years following ‘Padam Padam’ in 2012. He recently starred in the film ‘Hunt’ opposite best friend Lee Jung Jae who also made his directorial debut. Following the success of ‘Hospital Playlist’, Shin Hyun Been starred in emotionally challenging roles in ‘Reflection of You’ and ‘Monstrous’. She is slowly building her own impressive filmography.
