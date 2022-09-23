Jung Woo Sung confirms drama return after 10 years; Shin Hyun Been as female lead

The Korean drama remake of the award winning Japanese show ‘Tell Me That You Love Me’ (literal translation) is currently in the works. STUDIO & NEW has reportedly acquired the rights to reimagine the drama and has reportedly cast Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been in the lead roles.

The original was released in 1995 and proved to be a critically praised program, receiving nods for its screenplay, acting, shooting and more at Japan’s TV award shows. In the remake, Jung Woo Sung is set to star as Cha Jin Woo. With a hearing impairment, he is known to enjoy his quiet and free time without worrying about the world’s prejudices about him. Shin Hyun Been will be taking on the female lead character of Jung Mo Eun. A woman with self-respect, she works towards fulfilling her dreams and seeks love.