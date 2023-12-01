Jung Woo Sung has strict advice for fellow stars; asks them to ‘Visit theaters to watch other actors films’

Veteran actor Jung Woo Sung engaged in a candid conversation with singer-host Sung Si Kyung as they sat down for an episode of the latter’s Youtube channel. On November 30, the actor shared his opinion on a couple of subjects such as the current state of Korean cinema, how fellow actors can help promote theater experience, and how the concept of public dating for Korean celebs is not well-accepted.

Jung Woo Sung addressed the issue of declining movie-goers

In a recent interview, actor Jung Woo Sung talked about his latest film titled 12.12: The Day with host Sung Si Kyung. He said that the performances delivered by the entire cast are splendid and the movie is worth every penny, considering how highly-priced movie tickets are nowadays. Emphasizing on the transition of Korean cinema, he further stated that the movie theaters are struggling with low attendance. This is because of the shift in viewing habits and preferences.

Jung Woo Sung remarked that since he is a regular movie-goer, he has witnessed a decline in the number of theater audiences. He also noticed that booking tickets is no longer a tedious task, unlike older times when one had to wait in long queues. Despite this, people are not gathering in good numbers.

Advertisement

Jung Woo Sung advised fellow actors to go to theaters and watch others’ projects as well

A Moment to Remember actor mentioned that movie stars usually ask fans to watch their work, but in order to boost theater experience, actors also need to watch all kinds of films in cinema halls. He added that actors must act like the audience and watch films starring their contemporaries, be it a short film or a low-budget project.

The actor also opened up about his love life, saying that it is sad to see that dating still remains a sensitive issue for Korean celebrities. Speaking further, the 50-year-old actor replied to Sung Si Kyung that he didn’t choose to stay single, he just happened to have missed the chance to get married. As Korean celebrities refrain from dating freely, Jung Woo Sung became one of the first Korean celebrities in the early 2000s to make his relationship public.

Jung Woo Sung is the reigning star of Korean cinema who has worked in the industry for nearly three decades. He is currently portraying the lead role in an ongoing series titled Tell Me That You Love Me, which is based on 1995 Japanese TV series Aishiteiru to Itte Kure. In the K-drama, he is playing an artist with hearing impairment who is immersed in his own silent world.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jung Woo Sung, Shin Hyun Been's Tell Me That You Love Me: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch and more