BTS' Jungkook bares his abs in first concept photos and campaign film for upcoming solo debut with Seven

BTS' youngest member Jungkook is preparing to release his solo digital single and he just dropped his concept photos that are about to take the ARMYs by storm. The talented artist, often referred to as the Golden Maknae, also recently unveiled a teaser poster of his upcoming digital single, Seven.

Jungkook's Seven concept photos released

As if his brand campaign was not enough, BTS' Jungkook is back with his bare abs to take the whole world by storm. With the concept images released for his first solo album Seven, he is seen flaunting his good looks and bare abs. BIGHIT MUSIC shared a series of concept images for Jungkook's Seven and also released his campaign video. In the video, the nation's golden maknae is seen staring straight into the camera as if piercing directly through the hearts of the ARMY. Ever since the campaign video and photos got released, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to the internet to share their views. Let's take a look at what the idol had to share as a sneak peek into his album

This release marks Jungkook's first solo song since BTS went on hiatus. Prior to this, he achieved tremendous success with his duet song Left & Right featuring American pop singer Charlie Puth, which quickly became a chart-topping hit and the fastest K-pop song to surpass 600 million streams on Spotify. The announcement of Seven came from BigHit Music, the agency representing BTS. They confirmed that the single will be released on July 14, 2023, at 1 PM. BigHit Music expressed their excitement, stating, ‘Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are delighted to inform you about the upcoming release of Seven, the solo digital single by BTS member Jung Kook.’

A perfect summer song

According to BigHit Music, Jungkook's new song will be an energetic summer track, aiming to enhance the enjoyment of the season. Describing the single, they said, ‘We hope that 'Seven' will elevate your summer fun to new heights.’ BigHit Music concluded its statement by urging fans to anticipate and support Jungkook's digital single and his future endeavors as a solo artist. The release date was confirmed as 1 PM on Friday, July 14, 2023 (KST)

Fans overwhelmed with Seven

Following the announcement, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement. Renowned for his melodious voice, captivating stage presence, and charming doe eyes, Jungkook embarked on his musical journey at the young age of 15. Over the years, he has gained fame as the Golden Maknae due to his proficiency in singing, dancing, rapping, and music production. All of his previous solo singles, including Begin, My Time, and Euphoria, have achieved global chart success. The CD version of Jungkook's upcoming solo single, Seven, quickly sold out on the BTS US Store shortly after going on pre-sale on June 29, 2023. This CD includes the single and two additional songs, and it was available for purchase on various online platforms, including Weverse Shop, Target, and Amazon.

