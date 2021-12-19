Jungkook is 2021’s Top K-Pop Star on Tumblr; BTS, Stray Kids, ATEEZ helm group list

Social networking platform Tumblr has revealed its Top K-pop acts of 2021 and leading the Top K-Pop Stars list is none other than BTS’ youngest member Jungkook. He is closely followed by the members of his group in the manner- Jimin, V, SUGA, RM, Jin, and J-Hope. The group also leads the Top K-Pop Groups of 2021 list.

Coming in the second spot is boy group Stray Kids in the group category whose members Bang Chan and Hyunjin stand at numbers 8 and 9 on the individual chart while NCT’s Jaehyun takes the 10th position. ATEEZ appears third on the Top K-pop Groups list while BLACKPINK and SHINee are the 5 most talked-about teams on the site. TWICE, SEVENTEEN, LOONA, EXO, and NCT 127 round off the list as the Top 10.

Further, the overall Top Solo Artist spanning all genres saw Korean singers make their notable mark. SHINee’s Taemin came in at No. 5 while BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa were spotted at No.10 and 16 respectively. EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai came in at No.19 and 21. SHINee’s Key took the No.26 position and WONHO followed at No.27. The list continued by placing SUNMI on 39, GOT7's Jackson Wang on 41, and finally IU at 41 spots.

