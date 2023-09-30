Jungkook and Jack Harlow's 3D Alternate version racked up over 2 million Spotify streams within 1 day

BTS' Jungkook and Jack Harlow's 3D Alternate version is currently dominating the Spotify chart. After topping iTunes and YouTube, the newly released song 3D and its versions are taking the music scene by storm. Meanwhile, fueling the excitement, Jungkook, on September 30, dropped the performance video of the same, showcasing his moves alongside the dance crew, Jam Republic.

3D marks the release of one of the most significant and powerful collaborations between Korean and Western artists. The pop and R&B track, as promised before, demonstrates the more mature side of BTS' golden maknae. According to data from the streaming service, the song debuted on the global Spotify chart at position 38 with more than 2.142 million streams. Prior to this, the collaboration between Stay Alive and First Class singers shattered the iTunes chart, leaving renowned artists worldwide behind to trend at number 1 in around 100 regions globally. Additionally, the instrumental version of the song has also secured top spots on various music streaming platforms' charts. Jungkook's foray into the world of pop with back-to-back projects and international collaborations has exposed him to a new set of audiences, boosting his popularity worldwide.

Jungkook in the performance video of 3D featuring Jack Harlow with Jam Republic

Fans just can't get enough of the new versions and dimensions of the song. Both the BTS ARMY and Harlow Hive are currently grooving to the 3D performance video released by the Seven singer. He joined forces with the highly skilled dancers from all around the world who make up the Jam Republic dance squad. The group’s social media handle shared some behind-the-scenes videos alongside some fun videos. Check it out.

BTS' members' military plans

According to HYBE labels, the remaining members of the famous K-pop group BTS will announce their military schedules sooner than expected. As of now,Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are already serving in the military. The plans for the remaining members, including RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, will be revealed in order over the course of the year. Meanwhile, all seven members of the group have renewed their contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC, according to HYBE.

