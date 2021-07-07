JUNGKOOK CAME HOME trends on Twitter as BTS' Jungkook celebrates Butter's Billboard charting on Weverse

ARMYs are overjoyed as Jungkook finally shares an update on Weverse! Read on to find out.

Cheer up, ARMY, for we have some good news for you! On Wednesday, July 7, BTS' golden maknae Jungkook took over top Twitter trends as fans couldn't believe that Jungkook finally shared an update on the fan-community platform, Weverse. For those unversed, it is a rare phenomenon as the talented artist is known to be a private person and does not share a lot about himself on social networking platforms. ARMY even joked in the past that Jungkook may have forgotten the password to his Weverse account!

However, that seems to have changed today, because Jungkook did share an update on his Weverse account and ARMY are overjoyed as Jungkook shared an update on Weverse, almost 13430 months later! Jungkook shared an update celebrating the septet's super successful song Butter and its sixth consecutive week charting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart! This was a big thing for ARMY because it is the first time Jungkook has been active on the platform in over three months! Fans took to Twitter to trend 'Jungkook came home', celebrating his Weverse update!

Fans also noticed that it was the first time in what seemed like forever that Jungkook posted but saw a pattern with the dates. According to a user on Twitter, Jungkook has a habit of posting on July 7 of each year! Well, we are happy and hope to see more regular updates from Jungkook.

You can check out Jungkook's update below:

Ladies and gentlemen the moment we have been waiting for :

Jungkook came home

I think he might have uninstalled weverse again by now pic.twitter.com/X994tnYHyX — Quoraᴾᵀᴰ | Jail era⁷| (@quoraarmy) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Black Swan becomes the group's 17th MV to surpass 300 million views. Black Swan released on March 5, 2020, at midnight KST, meaning it took the video approximately one year, four months and two days to achieve the milestone. Black Swan is an Emo Hip-Hop track that expresses an artist's sincere desire to not let the 'artist' in them die. The song has a beautiful melody, catchy hook and exquisite choreography.

