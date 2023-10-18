Jungkook changes TikTok username: What's the hidden meaning behind BTS member's new display title?

BTS member Jungkook recently changed his username on TikTok and at first, it confused most people but keen-eyed fans decoded the meaning behind his username. The idol will be releasing his first solo album GOLDEN soon and after the success of his singles Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow, everyone is anticipating it to drop next month.

Jungkook changes TikTok username

BTS’ Jungkook changed his TikTok username on October 18 and the cryptic name got many confused at first. His new username baffled the fans till they eventually figured out what it really meant. The idol added letters of the English alphabet in a seemingly random fashion. When looked carefully, fans realized that the alphabets from A to Z which are used in the words BTS, ARMY and JK were written and the rest of the letters were replaced with a hyphen.

Fans got emotional as they understood the meaning behind Jungkook’s new username. While many found the name hilarious many also appreciated his creativity and intellect. In the past also Jungkook has amazed everyone with his witty and quirky usernames.

Jungkook to release first solo album GOLDEN

BTS member Jungkook is geared up to release his new solo album GOLDEN on November 3. The tracklist released on October 16 revealed that there would be multiple collaborations with global artists. The second track Closer to You will feature the Jamaican-American DJ trio Major Lazer. Not only that, track number 6, Please Don’t Change will be featuring DJ Snake. The all-English album will also feature his previous releases Seven and 3D.

Ed Sheeran and Shawn Medes also had and hand in production and were credited for the songs Yes or No and Hate You respectively. The title track is Standing Next To You and other tracks include Shot Glass of Tears, Somebody and Too Sad To Dance.

On November 20, Jungkook will also be holding his first solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage in Seoul. It will also be live-streamed so that a global audience can also be a part of it and enjoy the concert.

