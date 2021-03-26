Jungkook as composer, Joseon Exorcist drama cancellation & more: Here's top Korean newsmakers of the week

There’s a lot that has happened in the past one week. Take a look at the biggest newsmakers in the industry, here.

From fan meets to debut performances to record-breaking albums, there’s a lot that has happened in the mid-week of March. And there’s a lot more to come too. There were comeback news, rookie actors debuting, multiple upcoming dramas and so much more. Rose’s On The Ground, IU’s Lilac, Jessi’s What Type of X, Big Hit changing its corporate name, BTS releasing their Japanese album teasers. Phew.

If you want to get up to date with the biggest things that have happened in the Korean entertainment industry, read on.

Actress Seo Shin Ae finally speaks up regarding (G)I-DLE Soojin’s behaviour in school

Seo Shin Ae had been posting cryptic messages on her Instagram all the while the singer Soojin was accused of school bullying charges. After a month of back and forth of Soojin denying, the accuser denying Soojin’s claims, Soojin again writing a personal letter and denying, Seo Shin Ae finally posted a picture with a long caption on Instagram alleging the it’s unfortunate that ‘the person’ doesn’t remember her, but she remembers how she was abused. Even though she didn’t take names, it was apparent that she meant it for Soojin.

‘Joseon Exorcist’ drama’s cancellation is confirmed as cast members delete promotional clips from social media

The historical drama, Joseon Exorcist faced the wrath of Knetizens and audiences in just 4-5 days of its release because of its wrongful depiction of the Joseon dynasty. The King became a tyrant, a royal member was seen with a gisaeng, a Korean equivalent to geishas. The investors pulled back and the director informed them that they’ll try to edit certain scenes and push it back on air after a week. However, rumours of cancellation surfaced and it eventually became true.

New boy group, OMEGA X, on the way with members from disbanded groups and survival shows

SPIRE Entertainment revealed that they’re launching an 11-member K-Pop boy group with some similar faces! These members mostly come from bands that have earlier disbanded or were part of survival shows such as Produce 101 Season 2, The Unit, etc. They are preparing for their debut in the first half of 2021.

Jungkook credited as composer in BTS’ latest Japanese OST MV teaser, Film Out

ARMY went into a frenzy and trended SO PROUD OF JUNGKOOK, DIRECTOR JUNGKOOK, PRODUCER JUNGKOOK when they saw Jungkook credited as the composer of the song. The song ‘Film Out’ is a track from their Japanese album, BTS, THE BEST and also an OST for a Japanese movie called ‘Signal’. The MV will release on April 2, 12 AM KST and the album will release on June 16.

BTS’ Dynamite MV becomes the fastest Korean group MV to achieve 950 million views

This is the group’s third video after DNA and Boy With Luv to have achieved this feat. The official premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers. It broke many records and one of them was this. Congratulations!

BTS appear on You Quiz on The Block; the episode gets the highest ratings

The BTS episode recorded an average of 6.740 percent, making it the show’s highest episode rating in its history. That’s not all, the ARMYs also bought all the commercial slots so that there won’t be any commercial break during that episode!

NCT Dream confirms comeback in April with Mark

On March 23, SPOTV News reported that the group is preparing for a comeback in April and are in the final stages of it. And they’ll be making this comeback with Mark. This will be their first album in a year, as their last album was ‘Reload’ in April 2020.

ENHYPEN confirm comeback in April

A K-media outlet reported that ENHYPEN is prepping up for a comeback in April. The rookie stars debuted in November 2020 and in just four months, are already preparing for a comeback. The rookie group is steadily climbing on charts as more and more fans are joining in on their ENGENE fandom!

