Jungkook effect, ENHYPEN Victorian teasers & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 12. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

Today was the day where some super hits crossed millions of marks on YouTube - from BTS’ Dynamite to MOMOLAND’s BBoom BBoom. Many kept on teasing for their upcoming albums too, such as Kang Daniel and NCT Dream. While they took the front seats, here are some stories that you might have missed. Check them out below.

Jungkook effect strikes again; BTS Twitter gain 2x average followers

BTS’ Golden Maknae uploaded a photo today that made ARMYs go haywire. A mirror selfie, glimpses of silver hair, serious look, purple comfy hoodie, and his visible hand tattoos - everything in the image is much loved. On top of that, the caption read ‘ARMY I miss you.’ After this confession, Jungkook, as always, trended number 1 worldwide and a data Twitter account with the username @JungkookGraphs posted a screenshot showcasing 47K+ gain in the followers. The screenshot also showed the number of followers the handle had the previous day and it is clearly, twice the number of followers gained on average!

Social Media Stats | @BTS_twt Followers @BTS_twt gained 47K+ followers on the day Jungkook posted

Highest Gain in April 2021 so far

21,234+ increase than their usual daily average count of followers pic.twitter.com/bctOFOG25E — Jungkook Graphs (@JungkookGraphs) April 12, 2021

Wheein drops the last teaser video for upcoming solo debut, Redd

MAMAMOO’s Wheein released a teaser video which sort of looks like a metamorphosis - it starts with a rose turning into a bird which then turns into an egg. The egg cracks and from it, comes a colorful butterfly, flapping its wings. The screen glitches turn black and ‘redd’ appears. The teaser was dropped on April 13, midnight KST and the album is scheduled to release on April 13, 6 PM KST. She even released a still poster of hers covered in red. Check them out below.

ENHYPEN brings the Victorian era in the 21st century with BORDER: CARNIVAL

Set in a classic French setting with Victorian-era suits, ENHYPEN members bring out their handsome charms in the latest release of their upcoming album’s concept films. Titled ‘UP’ version, this is a polar opposite to the ‘DOWN’ version the group released a few days ago. Check out their gorgeous masquerade masks and incredible outfits with intense looks, here.

NU’EST releases a highlight medley of their upcoming album, ‘Romanticize’

The group NU’EST has made its mark for long and fans have been eagerly awaiting their comeback. The group released a highlight medley track, calling it ‘pre-listening’ on April 12. They gave short glimpses of their tracks ‘Dress’, ‘Inside Out’, ‘Don’t Wanna Go’,

‘Black’ and ‘Drive’. However, this is just the first medley. They plan to drop medley number 2 too. Check out the first medley teaser below:

SEVENTEEN’s The8 releases second MV teaser for debut solo

The8 surprised his fans on April 8 by suddenly dropping a teaser announcing his debut solo single titled ‘Side By Side’. Since then, he dropped one music video teaser on April 10 and another one today, on April 12. In the music video, he’s seen walking up to the bar, sitting beside the girl - and then the screen cuts to cute memories of them when they are by each other’s side. The teaser ends with the singer running his hands through his hair in frustration and looking straight into the camera. The single is scheduled to drop on April 13, 6 PM KST. Check out the MV below.

