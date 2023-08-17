Jungkook from BTS' finally gets verified on TikTok; here's what his bio says

BTS' Jungkook has finally been verified on the social media app TikTok. He has received the long-awaited blue verification tick, officially confirming his account and allowing fans to easily identify him. The singer has also recently updated his bio.

Jungkook’s TikTok timeline

Jungkook accidentally shared his TikTok account during a Weverse live session. The singer posted a link to a TikTok video featuring ENHYPEN's Jungwon and Jay participating in his Seven dance challenge, and he complimented their skills. However, when some ARMYs opened the link, a pop-up message appeared saying, 'Join Ian on TikTok,' inadvertently revealing Jungkook's private TikTok account to everyone. The fans were not far behind in teasing him. They took to social media and made fun of his name by asking him questions like are you Kore-Ian? Jungkook cutely reacted to fans asking them to not make fun of him.

The name Ian is not a mere coincidence. In a particular episode of Knowing Brothers, BTS members disclosed the stage names they had considered before debuting. In a humorous moment, Jungkook shared that he had almost chosen the names Seagull and Tattoo for himself. He later mentioned that Ian was also on that list but didn't make the final selection.

Interestingly, despite not making the cut as his stage name, Ian found its way to Jungkook in an alternate universe, specifically in the BT21 world. Here, Ian is the name of Jungkook's character Cooky's rival from the group AT21. The character looks similar to Cooky except for a different shade of pink and black ears. Jungkook also had an entire backstory with both the characters where Cooky and Ian were good friends but had a fallout.

Jungkook changing names and finally getting verified.

After fans discovered his TikTok ID, Jungkook changed his username to something more quirky and user-friendly. He opted for the username @letjungcook7, which stood out and made it easier for fans to locate him. However, he recently experienced a series of incidents.

During a campaign featuring Jungkook, an impersonator of the singer left a comment on a post, pretending to be him. Reacting promptly, the actual Jungkook intervened by directly commenting on the post, clarifying that he is the genuine person and that the impersonator is fake. Following this incident, Jungkook made the decision to chnage his username to @jungkook.

Fans grew concerned due to a similar occurrence on Instagram, where Jungkook had changed his name and subsequently deleted his account permanently. These worries were fueled by the uncertainty of whether the same fate might befall his TikTok account. Fans expressed their hope that this wouldn't happen, as they cherish the opportunity to engage with their beloved singer on the platform.

Following the impersonator incident, Jungkook has now been verified on Twitter with a blue checkmark, setting him apart from the numerous fake accounts present. His songs have also been linked to his Tikok profile after he got verified. He also updated his bio to read JungKook of BTS, further reaffirming his true identity.

