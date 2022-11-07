Jungkook: Ministry of Foreign Affairs former employee caught trying to sell BTS member’s lost hat
The embarrassing event came to light after the said hat was found online, ready to be sold at an exorbitant value.
A new event has come to light regarding BTS member Jungkook and his lost hat. Earlier it was noted by a netizen that someone is trying to sell a hat they claimed was worn by BTS’ Jungkook. This caused people to express anger over the person responsible for putting it on sale.
Jungkook’s hat
The said hat was reportedly left by BTS member Jungkook at the passport department of the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs’ waiting room while he went there for his diplomatic passport. According to his agency, HYBE, Jungkook went there in September 2021 when he initially lost it. After being acquired by someone who works there, they tried to sell it online for 10 million KRW (around 70,100 USD). While the accessory originally costs about 90,600 KRW (around 64.50 USD), netizens were further infuriated at the high gains that the person was aiming for. Eventually, the matter was taken up by Seokcho Police Station who launched an investigation. The former Ministry Of Foreign Affairs employee turned themselves in.
Investigation
According to the original poster of the online sale of Jungkook’s hat, the former government official had added that nobody had come to claim the item for over 6 months even after reporting it which according to them made it their property and caused them to try to sell it online, in their sale post. They had also reportedly mentioned that the price of the item had increased so much because it was personally worn by a global star. However, the investigation has revealed that no such report was made at the ministry or to the police. The investigation was concluded after HYBE’s confirmation of the lost item and the person admitting their fault. Now, they may face embezzlement charges. The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs initially faced a lot of criticism however, it was later revealed that the person is not their employee anymore.
