Jungkook: Ministry of Foreign Affairs former employee caught trying to sell BTS member’s lost hat

A new event has come to light regarding BTS member Jungkook and his lost hat. Earlier it was noted by a netizen that someone is trying to sell a hat they claimed was worn by BTS’ Jungkook. This caused people to express anger over the person responsible for putting it on sale.

Jungkook’s hat

The said hat was reportedly left by BTS member Jungkook at the passport department of the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs’ waiting room while he went there for his diplomatic passport. According to his agency, HYBE, Jungkook went there in September 2021 when he initially lost it. After being acquired by someone who works there, they tried to sell it online for 10 million KRW (around 70,100 USD). While the accessory originally costs about 90,600 KRW (around 64.50 USD), netizens were further infuriated at the high gains that the person was aiming for. Eventually, the matter was taken up by Seokcho Police Station who launched an investigation. The former Ministry Of Foreign Affairs employee turned themselves in.