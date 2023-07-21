Jungkook of BTS reveals foot-tapping Weekend version of latest solo release Seven; WATCH

On July 21, BIGHIT MUSIC released BTS’ Jungkook’s solo release Seven (Weekend Ver.) on YouTube and other sites. Like the Weekday version had many remixes under it, the Weekend version has the same. Like the name suggests, it has many relaxing or partying remixes to the song. He released Nightfall Mix, Festival Mix, Lofi Mix and Island Mix, which are now the latest mixes that are popular amongst youth.

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo release Seven:

On July 20th, Jungkook made an appearance on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. Jungkook, who showed up on this program as BTS in 2021, emerged as a solo artist after around two years and delivered his first solo single Seven (feat. Latto) and cover song stage. Showing up with the introduction of the host, Worldwide Pop Star, Jungkook said that he was extremely glad to show up once more, and performed live covers of Seven and English Rock band Oasis' Let There Be Love. During the interview with the host, Jungkook didn't conceal his feelings about his solo track 'Seven', saying that he had been holding back to meet his fans with his own great music and it was at last here. He has a wonderful memory of their time together, but now he gets to see the best moments because fans continue to adore each member whenever they try something new.

Jungkook’s achievements with Seven:

In the meantime, 'Seven' came out ahead on Mnet's 'M Countdown', which broadcasted on July 20th. Moreover, on the most recent chart (as of July 19) released by Spotify, this track kept up with the No. 1 spot in the 'Daily Top Song Global' for 6 back to back days with 11.84 million daily streams, and surpassed 100 million streams in something like 6 days of its release.BTS Jungkook's new solo song 'Seven' was chosen as the main 'most favorite new song' on the US Billboard. As per Billboard, 'Seven' recorded a mind-boggling vote rate of around 96% and was chosen as the most loved new song of the week. As proven by the 96% vote rate, Jungkook's 'Seven' is topping significant music charts all over the planet and is driving explosive success. He also wrote a powerful new record, the first by a Korean solo singer to reach No. 1 in its debut week.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ's Eric to sit out of Singapore concert as he injures himself; Agency informs