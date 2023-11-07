Jungkook on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show: Talks BTS' reaction to GOLDEN, performs Standing Next to You

After releasing his instant hit solo album titled GOLDEN, BTS’ maknae Jungkook made his solo debut appearance on talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the album. Here the Seven singer discussed the album’s title, theme, achievements. He shared his life beyond being an idol, how fellow BTS member reacted to his song and also performed his title track Standing Next To You

BTS’ Jungkook talks about GOLDEN, BTS members reaction to it

The show began with Jimmy Fallon discussing BTS' remarkable achievement as 5-time Grammy nominees. He goes on to highlight Seven's accomplishment as being the fastest song to reach one billion streams and shares the exciting news with Jungkook that his song Seven has reached Platinum status, which they celebrate.

During the conversation, Jimmy asks Jungkook about the one thing he's most proud of, to which the 3D singer responds, "I think the two things I am most proud of are ARMY and BTS." He attributed all his achievements to the group and their devoted fanbase.

The duo also discussed the album title, with Jungkook revealing that GOLDEN is derived from his nickname, Golden Maknae, which was coined by RM. Jungkook shared that he didn't always know that GOLDEN would be the title of his album. However, he has a deep connection with the word, as his mother had a golden dream when she was pregnant with him. Looking back on his journey, he feels that it has been golden, leading up to the choice of the album title.

Jungkook also talked about the theme of his album, GOLDEN, revealing that it centers around the concept of love, which he believes is a universal experience. He said he aimed to showcase the theme's versatility through the album.

When Jimmy inquires whether Jungkook ran any of the songs by BTS members, as Jimin did for his solo work, Jungkook responds, "Since we've been together for such a long time, they didn't say anything in particular. They just said it's great."

Jimmy also asks about the possibility of a Golden World Tour in future, and Jungkook shares that he has always wanted to embark on a world tour as a solo artist. However, at the moment, he feels that he doesn't have enough songs for such a tour. He hints that when he's ready with more songs, a world tour could be in the future plans.

Watch the interview here-

Jungkook goes beyond his life as an idol; performs Standing Next To You

During the conversation, Jungkook shared some personal anecdotes of his life. He talked about his love for cooking noodles (malguksu) and his enjoyment of simply laying around. Jimmy also playfully brings up Jungkook's fear of microwaves, which they discuss humorously.

Jimmy also brought up Jungkook's frequent live streams, particularly the one where Jungkook dozed off for 45 minutes and was watched by six million people. Jungkook responded by saying that it was a unique and unexpected moment that kept fans engaged, but he admitted feeling a bit embarrassed about it. The duo also performed a dance step from Jungkook's title track, Standing Next To You.

The singer proceeded to deliver his first-ever TV performance of Standing Next To You. Against the backdrop of a stage bathed in golden light, Jungkook effortlessly executed his smooth dance moves, complemented by his honey-like vocals. He wore a shiny blazer, a white top, and black pants, adding to the visual aesthetic as he passionately performed his song.

Watch his performance here-

