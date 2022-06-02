Jungkook redoes Instagram feed; BTS grabs dinner with Chris Martin & H.E.R. ahead of return to South Korea?

On May 31 (IST), BTS’ Jungkook removed all the posts and highlights on his Instagram account, leaving fans confused about what was going on. Soon after, the reason was revealed, as Jungkook made a return to Instagram by posting new photos in an aesthetically pleasing way.

However, Jungkook’s Instagram revamp was far from done, as he followed this up by sharing a video, breaking the theme that he had going on, and writing in the caption, “But ARMY-nims..! Can I erase it just one more time and try it again? I want to make it a little more prettier!!!!” Shortly after this, Jungkook asked his fans in the comments, “Can I delete now?…”

Since then, the BTS member’s feed was wiped clean again, before Jungkook uploaded a series of photos, including ones from BTS’ historic visit to the White House in Washington, DC on June 1 (IST). Along with this, Jungkook also updated his bio, first writing, “Ah, Insta’s error is making me mad,” followed by changing it to “BTS”. Currently, Jungkook’s bio reads “I am Jeon Jungkook” in archaic Korean, along with “BTS”.

Check out Jungkook’s current Instagram feed, below:

Meanwhile, it was reported by South Korean media outlets that BTS will be returning to their home country on June 2. Ahead of this, BTS’ J-Hope took to his Instagram account to update fans on his trip to Washington, DC, writing, “BYE Washington, DC” and uploading a series of photos and videos.

One of the videos shows J-Hope and Jin marvelling over a dessert called Baked Alaska at dinner, calling it “hot ice cream”. As the camera pans to Jin, eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of what appears to be Coldplay’s Chris Martin talking with BTS’ RM.

American singer H.E.R., who hung out with Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope at an arcade earlier in the day, also shared J-Hope’s video on her Instagram story, leading to fans wondering if the group, or some of its members, had hung out with Chris Martin and H.E.R. over dinner before departing from the US.

