Jungkook REVEALS the location of his BTS friendship tattoo ‘7’; Did V join him as planned?

BTS’ maknae Jungkook has finally gotten himself another new tattoo and this one has to be the most special so far. Recently, it was revealed how the BTS members all decided to get themselves tatted, however only members RM, Jimin and J-Hope had revealed theirs so far.

It seems like the youngest member is not too far behind as he shared an Instagram story of a post where he had gotten himself the BTS friendship tattoo of number ‘7’ from. Situated behind his left ear, Jungkook can be seen pouting through the mirror in the photo. Just behind his many ear piercings, the ‘7’ tattoo can be seen sitting about an inch large in size. Check out the post below.

Along with this, further posts from the same account show how Jungkook got his other tattoos reinked or even covered up some of them at the same time. He also seems to have gotten himself a new ‘Bulletproof’ ink done, an ode to the Korean name of the septet. Check out the many different changes to Jungkook’s tattoos on his widely famed sleeve below.

BTS member RM was the first to reveal the new ‘7’ tattoo, first for him that is now situated at the side of his foot, just above his inner ankle. Member Jimin’s tattoo is on the side of his left hand’s index finger as spotted by keen fans. Another member getting his first was J-Hope who revealed his own at the bank of his foot.

Earlier, during a VLive broadcast member V revealed that because of his indecision of deciding on a location for the tattoo, he had not gotten it so far. He planned on deciding soon and getting it done along with Jungkook. This makes us wonder if V followed that and has already gotten his first ink.

Where do you think V’s tattoo will be? Let us know below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM catches up with the cast of Problematic Men; Is V planning on going back to acting?