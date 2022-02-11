Jungkook’s OST ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’ for webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ is finally here

The wait is finally over and the theme song for BTS’ webtoon ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’ is here at last! Produced by BTS member SUGA with vocals by the youngest member Jungkook, the full version of ‘Stay Alive’ was released today at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST). Along with the audio released through digital streaming platforms (including Jungkook’s new Spotify profile), HYBE also dropped a ‘Promotion Video’ for the track.

Featuring all seven members of BTS as their characters from the webtoon, the two and a half minutes long promotion video also includes glimpses of the animated versions of the characters from ‘7Fates: CHAKHO’. Watch BTS bringing the theme song’s beautifully pensive lyrics to life in the promotion video for ‘Stay Alive’, below:

Minutes after the track’s release, BTS’ SUGA took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of ‘Stay Alive’, along with a simple ‘thumbs up’ emoji. Previously, SUGA had been equally as excited for the release as ARMYS, taking to teasing us with a screenshot of the track’s main, mastered version with the caption “so it’s tomorrow”, a day before the premiere of ‘Stay Alive’ through the webtoon on February 5. Following the premiere, SUGA had uploaded a post to Weverse, writing “The full version is even better…”, and he was right!

After the complete version of ‘Stay Alive’ dropped today, ARMYS took to Twitter to trend various keywords in their excitement, like “IT’S SO GOOD”. Meanwhile, the hashtag #StayAlive_CHAKHO is trending at number 1 on Twitter at the time of writing, with over 562K Tweets and counting.

Have you heard ‘Stay Alive’ yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Top 5 moments of Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin from ‘Crash Landing on You’