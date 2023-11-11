Jungkook shares THIS BTS album helped fuel his passion for music

BTS' Jungkook is currently the talk of the town that you will witness over the internet. With his solo debut album GOLDEN out in music markets across the globe, the youngest BTS member is working towards leaving no stone unturned in his journey as a solo artist. GOLDEN is a masterpiece by Jungkook. In a newly released interview, the 3D singer revealed how he fell in love with music and credits one particular album for this.

BTS' Jungkook shares THIS album made a significant impact on him

Jungkook was recently interviewed by Zane Lowe for GOLDEN, BTS Reunion, & Connection with ARMY. Here, the BTS member shares stories of his trainee days when he had just started in the K-pop idol journey. They also discuss BTS' success, his desire to pursue solo music, the GOLDEN album's creation, and the unique connection shared with the fans.

One segment of the interview highlighted how Jungkook developed a liking for music and its production as an artist. He named one album that helped him ignite his love for music. At one point, Zane Lowe asked about Jungkook's first moment when he thought he fell in love with music, an art form.

The golden artist shared that as a child, his interests were more inclined towards art, drawing, and athletics; naturally, music was not one of them. But his beginning in the music industry changed certain things for him. Jungkook shared that while working on The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, he felt music was the destined path for him. He shared, "When we created that, I felt impressed."

The album was one of the stepping stones for BTS' commercial success in the United States market, but for Jungkook, it was more about being a better artist. It pushed him to explore various music genres and add his productions to them. Watch the whole interview below:

Jungkook's recent activities

BTS' Jungkook is currently heading back to Seoul after wrapping up his GOLDEN promotions in the United States. Starting with his iHeartRadio appearance, Jungkook visited The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and The TODAY Show to perform as part of the Citi Concert Series. Fans were taken by surprise when his TSX stage performance was announced in New York City's Times Square.

He performed Standing Next To You for the TSX stage, 3D, Seven, Please Don't Change, and Yes or No. It drew huge crowds from different walks of life who were there to catch a glimpse of the global pop star. Jungkook is set to hold his concert Golden Live On Stage on November 20 in Seoul, which will be livestreamed.

