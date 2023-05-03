Jungkook: South Korean foreign ministry employee fined 1 million KRW for trying to sell BTS member’s hat

BTS and its members have time and again been subjected to bizarre requests and occurrences because of the unyielding nature of their profession. However, the fans of the septet were left wide-eyed when it was reported that a former government official tried to sell a hat previously owned and used by the group’s youngest, Jungkook, at an exorbitant amount by using the star’s name.

Foreign ministry employee admits to trying to sell Jungkook’s hat

When the case was first reported, it was known that the BTS members visited the ministry building in 2021 for a passport update when Jungkook accidentally left the hat at the ministry’s office. While it was confirmed by HYBE that the item was lost by the BTS member, the ministry and police also shared that they had not received any notice about it being found by someone at the South Korean Foreign Ministry. The anonymous seller who put up the sale for the hat on an online flea market for 10 million KRW was later reported to have admitted to trying to sell it.

Former government official fined for attempting to sell BTS member’s lost item

Jungkook’s bucket hat was obtained by the official who has since been revealed to no longer be affiliated with the South Korean foreign ministry. The person put the hat for sale with a photo of the ministry’s ID and a note reading that the item was personally worn by Jungkook. Police indicted the official with charges of attempting to sell a lost item and were reported to be previously considering charges of occupational embezzlement.

Now, the prosecutors have charged the former ministry employee with a fine of 1 million KRW, a tenth of the price the official was known to have been attempting to sell the hat for, according to reports made on May 3. It is not known if the fine amount has been finalized, however as previously reported, the official, whose name has been withheld, admitted to the actions by turning themselves into the police and also deleted the post made initially in October of 2022 on the online market.

