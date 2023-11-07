Jungkook surpasses BTS, BLACKPINK's records with Standing Next to You on Spotify's Global Chart with max No.1s

BTS’ Jungkook continues to prove his caliber and talent as a true performer and artist. The youngest member of the K-pop global superstar group is being hailed as a man of many talents. He has created history with his new title track, Standing Next to You, from his newly released album GOLDEN on Spotify’s Global charts. Jungkook made his official solo debut in July 2023 with a single called Seven.

BTS’ Jungkook has maximum No.1s on Spotify charts

The GOLDEN singer recorded a commendable achievement on the audio streaming platform Spotify. On November 7, the title track, Standing Next to You, from Jungkook’s album GOLDEN, debuted at No.1 on Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart with over 5 million streams. Overall, it is BTS’ Jungkook’s third solo song that made it to the chart at this ranking. Previously, his singles Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow also reached No.1.

This has made Jungkook break the record of his K-pop group BTS and BLACKPINK, who hold two songs at the No.1 ranking, respectively. Jungkook became the first K-pop artist in Spotify’s history to have three different songs at the No.1 position to date. BTS’ youngest member has also remained at No.1 on Spotify’s global chart for 73 days now for all his solo songs. Seven was also Platinum certified for surpassing 1,000,000 units in sales in the United States.

About Jungkook's new album GOLDEN

Jungkook released his first solo album GOLDEN ON November 3. The highly-anticipated album is being widely appreciated and has garnered positive support from his fans. There are a total of eleven tracks on the record, with Standing Next to You as the title track.

The new album has each track igniting a different emotion within the listeners. It also features collaborations with artists like Major Lazer, DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran, and Shawn Mendes. Before this, Jungkook released Seven and 3D as two singles, which also went on to make many records, including Seven being Platinum certified in the United States.

His live performances on the recent iHeartRadio and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon amazed fans with his world-class vocals and choreography. He recently released the choreography version of his new track, Standing Next to You, which has once again taken the fandom by storm. Watch the newly released video below:

