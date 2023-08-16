Jungkook surpasses BTS by clinching title of Korean act with most monthly listeners on Spotify

Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS and a talented K-pop idol. His recent single Seven, featuring Latto, has been topping charts and breaking records upon its release. BTS' fans, ARMY, have titled Seven as the song of the summer, and within 24 hours of its release, it had broken records on YouTube. In the first 24 hours, it became the highest-viewed music video by a male K-pop solo act in the past decade. Jungkook has also proven his dominance as he surpassed 35 million streamers on Spotify becoming the first K-pop soloist to achieve that. And now the singer has yet another achievement under his belt.

Jungkook becomes the Korean act with most monthly listeners on Spotify

Jungkook has now surpassed BTS as the artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. BTS previously held the record with 35.1 million monthly listeners, but now Jungkook has overtaken the group with 35.4 million monthly listeners, making him the current K-pop act with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Fans have taken to X (previously known as Twitter) to trend tags like Ended BTS and BTS vs BTS to celebrate the member's win and his surpassing of his own group.

Jungkook’s Seven is a global hit

Seven has marked one of the greatest solo debuts of all time, consistently breaking records. The song maintained a presence on the global Spotify charts for a consecutive 30 days. Additionally, it made history on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart by achieving 100 million streams within its opening week. The song amassed approximately 112 million streams during its initial week.

Advertisement

Jungkook achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first Korean soloist to debut a song at No. 1 on three major Billboard charts simultaneously: the Hot100, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. His solo single Seven (featuring Latto) stormed onto all three charts securing the prestigious top position.

Seven also achieved the remarkable feat of reaching number 1 in approximately 2.5 hours on iTunes across 100 countries/regions, setting a tremendous record as the fastest song on the platform to accomplish this. Furthermore, the singer joined the ranks of BTS and Psy as the only Korean acts to attain the number 1 spot on the UK's Sky VIP Big Top 40 chart. Notably, Seven also secured a victory on M Countdown, amassing a total of 6,068 points. Needless to say, both Seven and Jungkook are soaring to new heights in the world of music.

Check out official music video here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Calvin Klein's New Campaign: Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook, and Hollywood's Hottest Stars Take the Spotlight