Jungkook Top 5 live video moments: Shirtless in bed, 4 am session featuring SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, more

Jungkook of BTS loves going live for his fans worldwide, giving them glimpses of his everyday life in the most casual way. From doing laundry, and dishes to Karaoke singing, drinking sessions, and many more. The Seven singer has given the fans some of the most memorable stories to remember. On his 26th birthday, we bring you the Top 5 Jungkook's live moments

1. Shirtless live in bed

Recently the singer went live without any shirt wrapped in a blanket, sending fans into a frenzy. A moment that fans can never forget was when he read out a comment asking him to move the blanket and he replied with, "Can you handle it?". Fans trended What Are We? On the X app (formerly known as Twitter) 5 million fans watched him flex his tattoos and muscles.

2. 4 am live featuring SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

The 97 besties were enjoying their time at Jungkook's house and he suddenly surprised Mingyu of SEVENTEEN with his live session. The Super singer was dumbfounded but moved along laughing and greeted BTS fans. K-pop fans enjoyed this hilarious feature saying expect the unexpected when Jungkook is live.

3. Jungkook falling asleep on a live video

In March, the BTS member fell asleep during a live video session in front of 15 million viewers. Fans could not help but gush over his cute behavior. The second time during June, he revealed being unable to sleep due to the heat and ARMYs and this time it was in front of 6 million.

4. Jungkook sang Naatu Naatu

After jamming out to Naatu Naatu, Jungkook told fans that the song is from the recently released film RRR. inevitably, the BTS singer's dancing to Naatu Naatu for almost 60 seconds caused his Indian fans to swoon uncontrollably. This win for Desi ARMYs is one to remember.

5. Laundry Live featuring V and J-Hope

V and J-Hope once turned on live when Jungkook was busy with his laundry. The two members were dancing and moving and the maknae was seen going around with his laundry bag. Fans found it amusing that the idol was doing his laundry so late at night while his members were having fun.

