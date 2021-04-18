From Jungkook in Wake Up Sid to Taehyung in Barfi; Reimagining BTS members in Bollywood films!

BTS members are born performers and we certainly think they can win ace a Bollywood film as well as their complicated choreography! Read on to find out.

It is no secret that BTS members are born performers! Vocalists, Rappers, Songwriters, Dancers, Visuals, Variety Kings and Ambassadors, BTS members have donned every hat skillfully. ARMY are privy to BTS members' various talents and are in awe of how can seven men accommodate so much talent in themselves! BTS members are truly special, but there is another department where they have an abundance of talent, and it is the department of acting.

Despite limited experience, BTS members have proven they are true 'Kings' with their immense talent. But, have you imagined BTS members in a Bollywood film? Not only are the band members very good-looking but are insanely talented and fantastic performers too. They are, in fact, more than qualified for Bollywood! We match BTS members with different roles, which we believe will suit them and a genre they will be adept in. Take a look at our casting coup.

1. Jungkook - Wake Up Sid

Jungkook in Wake Up Sid is a 'hand in glove' kind of a perfect fit! Wake Up Sid is a coming of age film where a young man Sid, played by Ranbir Kapoor, truly experiences life when he moves out of his luxurious South Mumbai home to live with his friend Aisha in her flat. The film is a perfect fit for Jungkook. He is young, talented, and finding his path. Also, like Sid, Jungkook has a penchant for photography, which is a bonus!

2. Taehyung - Barfi

Another stellar Ranbir Kapoor film, which Tae suits to the tee! Barfi is a deaf and mute man who doesn't let his impediments bother him. In fact, he is charming, kind and wears his heart on his sleeve. Taehyung is an amazing actor with the cutest boxy smile, as we have seen in Hwarang and he can certainly pull off a complex part like this with ease.

3. Jimin - Dear Zindagi

This was a tough casting as Bollywood heroes aren't like Jimin! Jimin is kind with an angelic personality and I think Dr. Jug in Dear Zindagi is a perfect match for Jimin. Jimin is a sweet and supportive friend and sometimes we wish he was our shrink, with whom we could go on bike rides and play kabaddi on a beach!

4. J-Hope - Jagga Jasoos

A charming musical-adventure film, where Jagga (Ranbir Kapoor) is on a mission to find his mysterious father's secret life. It is a charming, Disney-esque film with great music and dancing and childlike quality to it. Hobi is a perfect match for the film, we can imagine him with the thick glasses and effortless dancing already!

5. Suga - Andhadhun

One of the finest thriller films made in Bollywood, it is a delicious cocktail of black-comedy and edge-of-the-seat thriller. Ayushmann Khurana plays a blind pianist who gets embroiled in a crazy murder mystery. Yoongi as we know is a skilled pianist and can step up his acting game when required. A performance-oriented role, Yoongi fits the role to the tee.

6. Jin - Khoobsurat

A clumsy physiotherapist meets and falls in love with a dishy and gorgeous Prince in a fairytale-like rom-com! How we imagine being the clumsy girl falling for the worldwide handsome Jin, whose visuals and charm are oh so princely! Jin in Fawad Khan's role in Khoobsurat is what dreams are made of.

7. RM - Gully Boy

Isn't it obvious! Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy is reminiscent of Namjoon. He is a poet at heart, a great rapper, and has a bleeding heart. Namjoon is the perfect fit for Gully Boy. He embodies Murad (Ranveer Singh)'s quiet energy on the inside yet a fiery rapper persona on the outside.

ALSO READ: Coldplay's Chris Martin is in South Korea, Is a collab with supergroup BTS on the cards?

Do you like our list? Which BTS member you will cast in a Bollywood film? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch these films? These films are available on streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Share your comment ×