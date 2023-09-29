Jungkook's 3D, V's Slow Dancing, and more; Vote for your favorite solo song by BTS vocal line member

BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Rosé played a game of Chess together and it looked like the latter was defeated in the first round. BLACKPINK's Rosé took to social media to update about their game to which Jisoo made a revelation on her skills. Read on to know what Jisoo said.

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo played a game of Chess

On September 28, the K-pop stars were in Paris for their designated events for the Paris Fashion Week. Rosé and Jisoo absolutely slayed their outfits and appearances at the shows. Rosé took to social media to share about the game she played with Jisoo while they were together. They were seen playing chess and Rosé posted a picture of the chess board captioning it, "Defeated by Jisoo". Meanwhile, Jisoo reshared the same photo on her Instagram and revealed that she had never lost a single game of Chess in her entire life. She captioned the story, "Since I was born, I've never lost in a Chess game. Chess game 1st game, 1st win". Fans are in shock as they found out this was her first game ever and called her smart for her humor saying that she never lost a game.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

BLACKPINK member Jisoo was spotted having dinner with Youth of May star Go Min Si, this being an unexpected interaction fans were quite surprised. Both attended the Paris Fashion Week and Jisoo credited her on Instagram for a photo in a restaurant where the two had dinner. Later the same day, Jisoo and her fellow member Rosé went to the Crazy Horse show to support their maknae Lisa. Both were spotted together outside the venue as Rosé was witnessed making the LALISA sign with her fans in support of Lisa who was performing at the Parisian Cabaret scene Crazy Horse.

Previously the BLACKPINK members have been making headlines for their contract renewal with their agency YG Entertainment. There were rumors that some of the members would part ways with the management company. According to the agency, the negotiation process for members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa's contracts is still under discussion.

