Jungkook's 3D, V's Slow Dancing, and more; Vote for your favorite solo song by BTS vocal line member

All BTS members have released their solo music and each one has a different genre to their songs. From Jungkook's digital single 3D featuring Jack Harlow to V's Slow Dancing, and more, it's time for you to take our poll and vote for your favorite solo song by a BTS vocal line member.

BTS' Vocal line members' solo songs

BTS' Jungkook marked his solo debut on July 14 and made his comeback on September 29 with a single 3D featuring American singer Jack Harlow. V aka Kim Taehyung made his solo debut with the album Layover on September 8 and the title track Slow Dancing. Jimin dropped his solo debut album FACE with the title track Like Crazy on March 24. The eldest member Jin released his solo song The Astronaut on October 28 in the year 2022. This pop song was co-written by the renowned band Coldplay. Vote for your favorite song, now!

