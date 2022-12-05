Jungkook’s ‘Dreamers’ becomes the fastest K-pop solo song to reach over 50 MILLION streams on Spotify

Jungkook has been a heartthrob sensation in the Korean world of music. Time and again his songs have achieved massive success. This time the Korean singer’s hit single Dreamers has managed to acquire a record-breaking achievement as it is now the first ever K-pop solo song by a solo artist to reach over 50 MILLION streams on Spotify in the shortest time span.

The hit single titled ‘Dreamers’ is a song by BTS singer Jungkook. The song has been trending for a while now and has been in the limelight for breaking records and taking over the music charts. This time, the song has managed to become the fastest solo song by a K-pop or Korean solo artist to garner over 50 million streams on Spotify just 13 days after its release.

Apart from that, ‘Dreamer’ also broke records by being the solo song by a K-pop soloist with the highest debut week and debut day streams. Not too long ago, Jungkook’s song ‘Left And Right’ also smashed records by being the fastest song by a K-pop soloist to acquire 50M streams on Spotify within 10 days only.

About Dreamers:

‘Dreamers’ is a hit 2022 song by Jungkook. Jungkook is a K-pop artist and singer who is a member of the fan-favorite boy band BTS. The hit song was also the official soundtrack for 2022’s FIFA World Cup.