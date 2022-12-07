Jungkook’s Dreamers is the 1st solo K-Pop track to remain on Billboard Global 200 Excl US Chart for many weeks

BTS's Jungkook has been winning hearts with his internationally hit song 'Left And Right' which was a collaboration with Charlie Puth and his latest solo hit 'Dreamers.' Jungkook’s Dreamers has been achieving multiple record-breaking milestones, this time K-pop hit Dreamers, has managed to spend multiple weeks on the list ‘Top 10 Billboard Global 200 Excl. US'

This makes the Jungkook song the first ever solo song by a K-Pop Act to spend multiple weeks on the Top 10 Billboard chart titled 'Billboard Global 200 Excl. US.' For the second week, Dreamers was on the #5 spot on the Billboard Global 200 Excl US, and this week will be its third week on the list, it is on the #13 spot on the Billboard Global 200.

Previously, Jungkook made a record for the first K-Pop Soloist with the most weeks (4 weeks) on the list of Top 10 of the same chart with his Charlie Puth collaboration 'Left And Right.'

Cumulatively, Jungkook becomes the only Korean & K-Pop soloist with the most number of weeks spent (7 weeks) on the Billboard chart titled Top 10 of Billboard Global 200 Excl. US with his hit songs Stay Alive, Left And Right, and now Dreamers.