JungKook's Dreamers music video shoot for FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 highlights you don't want to miss

Jungkook of BTS, released ‘Dreamers’ on November 20, 2022 as part of the official soundtrack for this year's FIFA World Cup. The song featured guest vocals from Fahadh Al Kubaisi, and the collaboration was highly praised by fans for the way the two voices complemented each other. The song achieved great success on charts worldwide and was met with widespread acclaim from fans all over the globe.

(Jung Kook) FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack ‘Dreamers’ MV Shoot Sketch

The BANGTAN TV channel recently released a new episode of BTS Episode, which features behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot of a music video starring Jungkook. The episode, titled '(Jungkook) FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack ‘Dreamers’ MV Shoot Sketch' has generated a lot of excitement among the ARMY.

Here are the 5 highlights from this behind the scenes video:

1. Jungkook's long hair steals the show

In the latest episode of BTS Episode, which features behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot of a music video starring Jungkook, fans are treated to a glimpse of the singer with long, black hair. Many fans have expressed their appreciation for this new look, saying that Jungkook looks more mature and charismatic with long hair.

The music video was shot in Qatar, and despite the hot weather, Jungkook gave it his all, performing with energy and enthusiasm. In a cute moment captured in the behind-the-scenes footage, Jungkook is seen using a hand fan to cool down the sweat on his head. Overall, fans have been going crazy over Jungkook's new long-haired look, with many taking to social media to express their admiration for the singer's appearance and performance in the music video. Many have commented that Jungkook with long hair is always a 'serve,' meaning that he always looks great.

2. Jungkook puts in the hard work to perfect his performance

Jungkook is known for his hardworking and dedicated approach to his craft. Throughout the video, Jungkook is seen putting in extra effort to perfect his performance, whether it's dancing, or lip syncing. He practises hard and gives his all to make sure that he delivers the best possible take. In one scene, Jungkook is seen rehearsing with the dancers during a break, making sure that he coordinates with them perfectly.

In another scene, Jungkook is seen singing a solo shot in the music video. He does an absolutely amazing job in the first take, impressing the directors and crew members present on set. However, even after delivering such a great performance, Jungkook still asks to do another take because he wants to do even better. This perfectionist quality is something that the staff members appreciate and they continue the shoot.

3. Jungkook's tattoos are making the ARMYs go wild

BTS' Jungkook, also known as the 'golden maknae,' has always been known for his good looks and charm, but lately he has been showing off a new side of himself by flaunting his tattoos more and more. The singer's inked designs were on full display in the behind-the-scenes footage. In the video, Jungkook is seen taking off his jacket due to the hot weather, revealing his tattoos on his arms. This has caused quite a stir among the BTS Army, with many fans expressing their excitement over the sight of Jungkook's sleeve-length tattoos.

Despite the hot weather, Jungkook gives it his all, performing with energy and enthusiasm. He takes breaks to cool down and dry the sweat from his head, using hand fans and standing in front of air coolers. It was during these breaks that fans got a peek at Jungkook's massive biceps and tattoos, causing many of them to go wild with excitement. Fans are going crazy over the singer's inked patterns, which add another layer to his already alluring appearance.

4. Jungkook's sweet moment with a falcon

Jungkook was fascinated when he met a falcon on the set of a shoot. He was so intrigued by the bird that he attempted to make it sit on his hand, addressing it in an adorable manner and saying, "Hi, nice to meet you!" Many fans expressed their adoration and joy for Jungkook's adorable interaction with the falcon, which they couldn't get enough of.

Later on, Jungkook also posed with the bird for some great pictures. In these photos, he looks happy and almost childlike, as if he has been given a new toy to play with. This has caused many fans to go 'aww' over the sweet and tender moment between Jungkook and the falcon.

5. Beautiful shooting locations

In the behind the scenes video, viewers are treated to a closer look at the breathtaking locations used in the music video. One such location is an alley where Jungkook performs with dancers, adding a unique element to the performance. Another location, a well-known restaurant, wows the audience with its distinct architecture and decor. Jungkook expresses his appreciation for Qatar, stating that he had a great time shooting the music video in such a beautiful place. He also thanked the Qatari ARMY for their support and enthusiasm on set. Overall, the behind the scenes video offers a glimpse into the stunning locations and hard work that goes into creating a music video.

You can watch the video here: