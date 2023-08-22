Jungkook's Seven: BIGHIT MUSIC responds to plagiarism allegations against BTS member by Fin.K.L composer

BTS' Jungkook's recent solo hit Seven has come under fire due to plagiarism accusations. Composer Yang Joon Young has accused Jungkook of plagiarizing his composition Fin.K.L's Time of Mask, which was released in 2000.

Seven is accused of using similar melody as Time of Mask

The composer has alleged that Seven has borrowed the same scale sequence from Fin.K.L's Time of Mask. Composer Yang Joon Young claims to have noticed the similarity between Jungkook’s Seven melody and his own composition. After pointing out resemblances in the primary melody, he has asserted that Seven and his composition share the same scale sequence. Yang Joon Young has requested an assessment of the situation from BTS' agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, and has provided CEO Bang Si Hyuk with several pieces of evidence. Many fans are unable to identify the similarities between the songs, but professional composers have pointed out that those not well-versed in music professionally may struggle to discern scale differences. Additionally, many netizens have noted that the song Time of Mask sounds more akin to the Spice Girls' 1996 hit Say You'll Be There than to BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven.

Seven is composed and written by Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas, and Latto. The song continues to captivate fans worldwide, having recently surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify. It holds the record for the fastest achievement of this milestone by a male singer, accomplishing it in just 33 days. Additionally, the song has dominated the top spot on the US Billboard Global 200 and Global (excluding the US) charts for five consecutive weeks.

BIGHIT MUSIC responds to the plagiarism accusations

BIGHIT MUSIC was initially unable to issue any statements as CEO Bang Si Hyuk was overseas in the US on a business trip. However, the label has now responded to the allegations. BIGHIT MUSIC has firmly denied all accusations directed at Seven, labeling them as baseless and untrue. In an official statement, the label clarified that the song was a collaboration among five foreign composers and bears no resemblance to the Korean song released 24 years ago, as claimed by the composer. The label concluded by asserting that the accusations presented are one-sided and that the song does not meet the criteria for being deemed plagiarism. They strongly refuted all allegations, dismissing them as entirely fabricated.

